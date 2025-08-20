By Jewly Krause, Cedar City Children’s Musical Theatre

For those of you who aren’t familiar with Seussical – it is a vibrant, whimsical celebration of imagination, courage, and kindness inspired by the timeless stories of Dr. Seuss with the mischievous Cat in the Hat as our playful narrator. At its heart, Seussical reminds us of a powerful truth: “a person’s a person, no matter how small.” I love that a musical as zany and whacky as this one invites us to look beyond the absurdity and into the soul of stories that champion empathy, justice, and inclusion.

This show encourages us to think big, to listen to the small, and that our greatest value comes not from appearance or popularity, but from integrity, loyalty, and heart.

We performed Seussical 11 years ago in 2014 (our first time performing in the Heritage Theater). And now more than a decade later, 5 of our original cast members are once again stepping into the fanciful world of Seussical. Only this time, they return not as nervous newcomers, but as seasoned performers and mentors to the younger cast members.

Sheila Rains (Mayzie La Bird), Kailie Belshaw (Gertrude), Rylan Anderson (Wickersham), Amanda Anderson (Diantha Dutterdux), and Aiden Anderson (Cat in the Hat) are living proof of how the arts can shape a person’s life. I’ve loved watching these kids grow and as the lights go up, audiences will see more than just a musical; they’ll see 11 years of passion, dedication, and the unbreakable bonds of a theater family.

With the support of our incredible team of volunteers and this talented and “AMAYZING” cast, we’ve built a world both that is both silly and sincere. We hope you’ll join us in the fun!

Performances are Aug 21-23, Aug 25-26 at 7 pm at the Heritage Theater.

Tickets are available online at cccmt.org

General seating: $10

Reserved Seating: $15-$18