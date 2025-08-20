Head Coach DeLane Fitzgerald Said

“Our linebackers are a tough, blue-collar group. We’ve got guys who’ve been through the battles, guys who made a name for themselves here, and young guys that are eager to prove they belong. When you put all that together, you get a unit that’s disruptive, and I expect them to set the tone for our defense all season long.”

Proven Veterans

Leading the way is Josh Dunn , a redshirt senior who was named to the Phil Steele Preseason All-UAC Second Team. Dunn has been a steady presence in Cedar City since 2022, logging 47 tackles in his first full season and adding 31 stops in nine games last fall. Physical and dependable, he sets the tone in the middle.

Lining up alongside him is Ricky Rich , who transferred from Incarnate Word and quickly became a fixture in the T-Bird defense. Rich tallied 26 tackles and two TFLs in 2024, highlighted by a seven-tackle game at Austin Peay. With a résumé that includes over 100 tackles at UIW and multiple All-Southland honors, Rich is a proven playmaker with the instincts to lead.

Transfer Firepower

The linebacker room gets a boost from two potentially high-impact transfers. Matt Whitcomb arrives from Montana Tech after leading the Orediggers with 110 tackles and 14 tackles-for-loss en route to First-Team All-Frontier Conference honors. He plays fast and physical, bringing leadership experience that should translate right away.

Equally impressive is Sebastian Adamski , a First-Team All-Pioneer League selection at Drake. Adamski piled up 108 tackles and eight TFLs last fall, adding two forced fumbles and a recovery. His knack for finding the football makes him one of the most intriguing additions to SUU’s defense.

Breakout Candidate

Mason Stromstad continues to climb the depth chart after a strong sophomore campaign. He racked up 38 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, and a sack in 2024, showing his ability to close quickly and deliver physical stops. Entering his junior year, Stromstad looks poised for a breakout season.

Next Wave of Talent

The future of the position looks just as bright. Manasa Pela (Highland HS) was a dynamic dual-threat quarterback in high school but also made plays on defense, logging 38 tackles and four sacks. Logalima Lesa (Provo HS) was a tackling machine with over 200 career stops, while Sal Avila (El Camino HS) continues to develop after redshirting last year.

Outlook

With decorated veterans, proven transfers, and talented newcomers, the Thunderbirds’ linebackers are built to fly around the field and make plays at every level. This group has the size, speed, and depth to turn heads in the UAC, and could be one of SUU’s most dangerous weapons in 2025.

