By Amy Gold, OSU Manager

Americans write wonderful music for stage, movies, and concert halls. The Orchestra of Southern Utah’s season presents a wide variety of American music under the direction of Carylee Zwang, OSU Music Director and Conductor. She says, “I truly cannot wait to share this beautiful and exciting season with you! We are pleased to combine with several community groups including Cedar Valley Community Theater and Canyon View High School this season in honor of our celebration of America250. Please join us as we bring some amazing music and entertainment to the stage! See you at the concerts!” Concerts are at the Heritage Theater in Cedar City at 7:30 p.m. and season tickets are now available at myosu.org.

Some of the greatest hits from movies and Broadway are included in the season opening on October 9, including Mary Poppins Suite, West Side Story Dances, Phantom of the Opera and “If I Was a Rich Man” from Fiddler on the Roof. The “Stage Meets the Silver Screen” concert includes local vocalists. Auditions for singers are set for August 26 for “You’re the One That I Want” from Grease and Disney’s “The Greatest Show”. Contact [email protected] to audition.

The popular Children’s Jubilee shares a portion of this music on October 11 at 2 p.m. The Jubilee includes art, science and music hands-on activities starting at 12 noon. All ages, including babies, are welcome for this special family concert. Admission is “pay as you can”. Babies are free. Three cans of food are welcome for SUU’s Hope Pantry.

Due to popular demand the third Rock Gold concert comes your way on November 20 with favorites from the Beach Boys, Madonna, and Aerosmith. Again, local vocalists are involved in this concert. To audition for music by Adele, Shania Twain, and others contact [email protected]. Vocal auditions for this concert will also be August 26. This concert has been sold out in the past so your season ticket guarantees admission.

Handel’s Messiah includes a community choir and soloists alongside the orchestra on December 14 and 15. This will be the 85th Cedar City performance of this masterpiece. Your season ticket guarantees admission, if purchased before November 14. The solo auditions for vocalists and trumpet are set for September 25 at the Cedar West Stake Center, 725 South 1100 West, Cedar City, starting at 6 p.m. For this year’s repertoire list contact [email protected] or Jackie Riddle Jackson, Chorale Director. The rehearsals for the Chorale start October 19 at the LDS church 451 East Midvalley. Tenors and basses are especially welcome.

In celebration of the America250 events the February 19 concert begins with the “Star Spangled Banner” with full symphony orchestra. The John Mead Dance Company joins the musicians for Copland’s Rodeo Suite. Fun American pieces like Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, The Entertainer, and Blue Tango are on the program. Christian Bohnenstengel is the pianist for Gerswhin’s legendary Rhapsody in Blue.

“Young, budding composers don’t often get a chance to showcase their talents. The Hal Campbell Young Composers Contest provides that opportunity. Winning compositions will be performed by OSU on April 9. It’s an absolute thrill for the composers to hear the fruits of their labors come to life. It’s also very exciting for the orchestra to prepare and perform this new music, and for the audience to hear it,” said David Jordan, OSU Assistant Conductor and Contest Director. Young American composers are encouraged to submit their compositions by November 15. To submit a piece check the guidelines at myosu.org under Musicians Corner. One of the most beautiful American pieces is the Adagio for Strings by Samuel Barber and will also be on the April concert. It has been used in numerous movies including Elephant Man. Another incredible American composition featured is Overture to Candide by Bernstein.

Season tickets for adults are $55 and for $35 for students. Ticket link at myosu.org.

The Orchestra of Southern Utah includes professional and dedicated musicians. “Music is a longstanding tradition in Cedar City and we hope you will join us for the concerts,” said Harold Shirley, OSU President. “This is a season you will enjoy. We are embracing variety and a chance to reconnect with memorable music by Americans.”