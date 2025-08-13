By Matt Prater – Cedar City RC Club Secretary

Cedar City is home to a unique and valuable resource for aviation hobbyists—the Three Peaks Model Port, where members of the Cedar City Radio Control Club gather to fly radio-controlled (RC) planes and drones of all types. With its 700-foot paved runway and wide-open airspace, this flying field draws pilots not just from Cedar City but from as far away as St. George, Kanab, and even northern Arizona.

Unfortunately, on the night of August 4, the flying field was vandalized. The target: the club’s weather station, a critical tool used to monitor wind conditions and determine whether it’s safe to fly. This station was installed by club volunteers and is maintained by the local community. Its loss affects everyone who relies on it—especially those who travel long distances to fly at Three Peaks.

The Three Peaks Model Port exists through a unique partnership between the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and dedicated volunteers. While much of the field’s ongoing maintenance—such as mowing, cleanup, and basic upkeep—is carried out by club members using personal time and equipment, major infrastructure improvements like the paved runway and concrete tables were funded by the BLM. The concrete tables, though funded by the BLM, were installed by a club volunteer with experience in concrete work to ensure their durability in all weather conditions.

Club members also contribute in countless other ways—from monitoring and maintaining the grounds to ensuring the area is safe and clean for everyone, including pets and vehicles. With the BLM’s limited resources and critical responsibilities like wildfire management, this partnership relies heavily on the commitment and care of local volunteers.

Flying RC aircraft is more than a pastime—it’s a way to connect with nature, explore aerodynamics, and even inspire future pilots. From graceful gliders to high-speed jets, these aircraft require skill and discipline to operate. The flying field is also a community space where generations connect. While it may appear to be a group of hobbyists relaxing in the sun, those gathered often include military veterans, private pilots, engineers, and educators—many of whom are eager to mentor new flyers and share their passion for aviation.

To help ensure safe and responsible flying, all participants are encouraged to join the Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA), which provides liability coverage and safety guidance to its members.

Three Peaks Model Port is a shared community treasure—built through a mix of federal support and grassroots volunteerism. While vandalism like this is disheartening, the spirit of the RC flying community remains strong. Club members are already working together to repair the damage and get the weather station back up and running.

Whether you’re a seasoned pilot or just curious about remote-controlled flight, everyone is welcome at the field. It’s a place where people of all ages can come together, learn, laugh, and enjoy the thrill of flight under Southern Utah’s big blue skies.

To learn more about the Cedar City Radio Control Club, upcoming events, or how to get involved, visit cedarcityrcclub.net. Come see what’s flying—we’d love to have you out!