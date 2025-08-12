Cedar City, UT – The community is invited to attend the 3rd Annual Small Business Expo on Saturday, August 16th from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM — a family-friendly, open-house style event celebrating local entrepreneurship and community connection.

With 20 small business vendors showcasing their products and services, the event offers attendees a unique opportunity to discover and support local talent in a fun, relaxed setting. From handmade goods to professional services, there’s something for everyone to explore.

To make the day even more exciting:

● The first 200 attendees will receive a free lunch voucher for another local business, Glover’s Cast Iron Grill, serving up delicious meals from their on-site food truck.

● Every attendee will also be given $10 in Innovation Coins, a special event currency that can be used like cash at any of the vendor booths.

“This event is about connecting our community with the incredible entrepreneurs who are building and growing right here in Cedar City,” said Jeremy Waite, Manager at the Cedar City Business and Innovation Center.

Bring the whole family, meet your neighbors, and enjoy a lively afternoon of shopping, food, and fun.

Stay updated and check out the full list of participating vendors by following the event page on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/168g5GRGuT/

We look forward to seeing you there!

About Cedar City Business & Innovation Center

The Innovation Center, housed at Southwest Technical College, actively supports business creation, growth, and retention by offering free resources, hands-on education, expert mentoring, and strategic connections—helping entrepreneurs access the right tools at the right time.