From Jessica Staheli, Central Iron County Water Conservancy District

Cedar City, UT – The Central Iron County Water Conservancy District (District) has requested the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to reengage the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) process for the Pine Valley Water Supply (PVWS) project. This pivotal step follows an extensive period of sustainability-focused study and planning, affirming the District’s commitment to responsible, long-term water management.

A Regional Water Solution

The PVWS project is designed to responsibly transport groundwater from Basin 14 (Pine Valley)—located northwest of Cedar City—to Basin 73 (Cedar Valley), where Cedar City and surrounding communities rely on a declining aquifer. This inter-basin project is structured to respect Utah water law and environmental standards, with safeguards to ensure that water withdrawn from Pine Valley remains within its safe yield limits and does not harm existing users or ecosystems.

District General Manager Paul Monroe stated, “We’re not just planning for the next few years—we’re building a water future that’s resilient, sustainable, and backed by science. Pine Valley’s water will be managed with care, to help Cedar Valley survive and thrive.”

Sustainability is Built into the Design

● In 2019, the District secured 15,000 acre-feet of court-decreed water rights in Basin 14.

● These rights are subject to strict sustainability rules, including no impairment of senior rights and no extraction beyond the safe yield (amount of water that is actually available).

● Over the past 15-years, the District has funded detailed hydrological and sustainability studies conducted and peer-reviewed by the United States Geological Survey (USGS)—well in advance of any construction—to ensure a science-backed, adaptive approach to water transfers.

Environmental Review Resumes with BLM

● In June 2024, the District requested that the BLM resume its Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) process after a two-year pause to incorporate updated sustainability and modeling data.

● The BLM has restarted its NEPA process, with public scoping and stakeholder engagement to follow. The District expects a final EIS approval in late 2025.

Addressing a Local Water Challenges

● Cedar Valley (Basin 73) currently uses about 28,000 acre-feet of water annually, while only about 21,000 acre-feet are sustainably available.

● This imbalance has caused aquifer decline, ground subsidence, and threats to long-term water security.

● Without new supplies like PVWS, Cedar Valley municipalities face mandatory 75% reductions in groundwater rights under the State’s Groundwater Management Plan by 2070.

Green Infrastructure Powered by Solar

● The PVWS system will be powered by a 200-acre solar facility, providing renewable energy to run wells, pumps, and delivery infrastructure—all designed to minimize carbon footprint while supporting water reliability.

● The pipeline system will include gravity-fed segments, reducing energy use and long-term costs.

Environmental Safeguards & Monitoring

● A comprehensive mitigation and monitoring plan will be built into operations. This includes real-time pumping adjustments, habitat protections, and guaranteed protections for senior water rights holders in Basin 14.

● Ongoing USGS monitoring will be used to validate aquifer conditions and protect long-term regional hydrology.

For more information on the PVWS Project, please visit https://cicwcd.org/pvwsproject/.