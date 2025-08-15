By Spencer Rodak, For Iron County Today

With the Southern Utah University soccer season about to kick off, here are five must-watch matches you won’t want to miss on the T-birds’ schedule as they chase a spot in the WAC Tournament.

Honorable mentions:

at Denver – Sunday, Aug. 31

Last season, the T-birds hosted the Pioneers in Cedar City, falling 5-2 to one of the Summit League’s best.

Denver finished the 2024 season with an 11-6-2 overall record, including a second-place finish in their conference with a 5-1-2 league mark.

SUU will hope for some revenge against the Pioneers on the road during the second leg of a Colorado road trip.

Time: 12 p.m. MT

TV/stream: Summit League Network

California Baptist – home & away

Last season, Cal Baptist handled the T-birds 5-1 in a September match.

Eventually, the Lancers would claim the WAC Tournament championship, qualifying for the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

With the WAC down to six teams in its final season, Southern Utah will have two cracks at knocking off the defending conference tournament champs in 2025.

Dates & times:

Thursday, Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. MT – at SUU

Sunday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. MT – at CBU

TV/stream: ESPN+ (both matches)

No. 5 – vs. Northern Arizona – Friday, Sep. 12

One of five future Big Sky Conference opponents on the schedule, the Thunderbirds battle the Lumberjacks after both sides battled to draws in the last two seasons.

If SUU can get over the hump and secure a win at home, it would give the program its first win against NAU since 2017, and just the third all-time.

Time: 4 p.m. MT

TV/stream: ESPN+

No. 4 – vs. Boise State – Thursday, Aug. 21

Opening the home portion of the schedule, the T-birds face off with Mountain West program Boise State.

Last season, the Broncos finished with a 16-4-2 record, winning the Mountain West regular season title. Ultimately, Boise State would fall just short of an NCAA Tournament appearance, as they fell to Utah State in the MW Tournament final.

A result, in particular a win, would be a big upset for SUU. All-time, the Thunderbirds sport a 0-7-1 record against the program from the Gem State.

Time: 4 p.m. MT

TV/stream: ESPN+

No. 3 – Utah Valley – home & away

Southern Utah will have its chance to take down the Wolverines twice this season, as the two sides will face each other in Cedar City and Orem.

Utah Valley finished 12-5-2 last season, claiming the WAC regular season crown behind WAC Offensive Player of the Year Faith Webber.

The Wolverines have topped the WAC for three straight years, and the T-birds would love nothing more than to get a result against an in-state foe before the schools move into different conferences next season.

If SUU can notch an upset, it would be its first win in a decade over one of the nation’s premier mid-major programs.

Dates & times:

Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. MT – at SUU

Thursday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. MT – at UVU

TV/stream: ESPN+ (both matches)

No. 2 – at Montana – Thursday, Aug. 14

The start to the season can’t get much tougher for Southern Utah, as they face the reigning Big Sky Conference regular season champions on the road.

Montana finished last season 12-2-5, highlighted by an unbeaten 9-0-2 home record.

If the T-birds can get a result, it could go a long way in setting the tone for the 2025 season.

Time: 5 p.m. MT

TV/stream: ESPN+

No. 1 – Utah Tech – home & away

Like all of the other WAC matchups, the Thunderbirds will battle their Southern Utah rival twice in 2025.

First, SUU will host the Trailblazers to open conference play before the two sides finish the regular season in St. George.

A win over Utah Tech would be the Thunderbirds’ first since 2015, when the Trailblazers were in Division II.

If SUU can get a win over Utah Tech, it would add an important chapter to a budding young rivalry.

Dates & times:

Sunday, Sep. 28 at 1 p.m. MT – at SUU

Sunday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. MT – at UT

TV/stream: ESPN+ (both matches)

The SUU soccer team begins the season on Thursday, Aug. 14, facing the Montana Grizzlies on the road. The match can be seen on ESPN+.

Following another road match, the T-birds will host Boise State in their home opener on Thursday, Aug. 21, at Thunderbird Soccer Field.