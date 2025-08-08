Public Comments – Anthony Guiling, a long-time resident, expressed concerns about traffic congestion and lack of law enforcement near the post office, suggesting the current location is inadequate and a public safety hazard. He also voiced a general sentiment that the town was safer in the past due to more engaged police leadership and enforcement. The Mayor responded that the council has been discussing the post office issue and seeking alternative locations.

Action Agenda

Off-Premise Beer Licenses – The council approved off-premise beer licenses for the Maverick store, Family Dollar, and the Pizza Barn.

America 250 MOU – The council reviewed and approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for America 250, which secures a $1,500 stipend for patriotic celebrations from July 2025 to July 2026. The city met the requirements by agreeing to use the official logo and committing to patriotic events, as well as forming the America 250 committee.

Jones and DeMille US Economic Development Administration (EDA) Grant Application – City Manager Dan Jessen discussed the approval of the Jones and DeMille scope of work and fee for the EDA grant application related to the airport project. The grant aims to fund the construction of the airport loop road and upgraded utilities. Jones and DeMille will design the preliminary engineering report and assist with the grant application. The total cost for their services is $30,000, which the city hopes to be reimbursed by the grant. The city has met with the EDA and feels the chances of receiving the grant are “extremely high”. The grant application is for approximately $7 million. A motion to approve the scope of work and fee was made, seconded, and passed.

Work Agenda

Old Rock Church Days Update – Tom Zaleski provided an update on the success of Old Rock Church Days, emphasizing the community unity it fostered. The event raised $42,350, which, combined with matching funds, totals approximately $85,000. This funding will enable the replacement of the church roof. Zaleski also noted the need for more community participation in future events.

Prime West Development LC Annexation Agreement – The council discussed the Prime West Development LC Annexation Agreement, focusing on road and access requirements. The original agreement stipulated improvements to 200 North and a second access point. A counterproposal from the applicant suggested providing one improved road access, potentially dedicating 1200 West, and allowing 80 lots before requiring a second access. This counterproposal did not meet fire code requirements.

Dallas Buckner, representing Prime West, explained the rationale behind the counterproposal, citing the 80-lot limit from a previous annexation and the rural nature of the community. He also highlighted the challenges of improving 200 North due to existing infrastructure and private property. Concerns were raised about pedestrian safety, particularly children walking along 1200 West to Holyoke Lane (200 South). Larry Pendleton from Prime West offered to include a footpath on 200 North and ensure the road is 26 feet wide.

After extensive discussion, a consensus was reached: if another access point that’s on the transportation master plan is the primary access, Prime West can build up to 30 homes before a second access is required. On phase one a gravel footpath will tie the subdivision to 200N. The council agreed to revisit the language of the agreement at the next meeting.

Main Street Crosswalk Project – The council discussed potential improvements to crosswalk safety on Main Street, particularly at the intersections of Center and Main, and 200 North and Main. Matt Rhodes, a Utah Department of Transportation representative, outlined the limitations of UDOT-funded participation imposed by updated guidelines. Options discussed included enhanced crosswalk markings, such as special emphasis crosswalks with diagonal lines. He emphasized that increased traffic enforcement and trimming trees to improve visibility may improve the traffic and pedestrian situation. The council decided to map out the locations and explore cost-effective solutions, including potential assistance from UDOT.

Reports, Updates, and Old Business – Council Member Burton reported on the Planning Commission meeting and the progress of the Water Recharge Project. Public Works Director Aldo Biasi provided an update on water-related issues, including a malfunctioning well and the need for a budget amendment. He also discussed the possibility of rehabilitating the springs and the need for further evaluation. Councilmember Downey shared news of a fire impacting power in nearby communities and highlighted the upcoming “Run Your Buns Off” event. City Manager Dan Jessen provided updates on the airport fixed-based operator RFP, the independent auditor RFP, pool maintenance needs, and the Main Street Bridge project. He also announced Tony Robison as the new principal of Parowan High School.

Residents are encouraged to attend City Council Meetings on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the Parowan City Council Chambers. Alternatively, the meetings can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/@parowancity2030