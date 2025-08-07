Brown, a redshirt senior defensive end from Gardena, California, is one of just 30 players named to the initial list and one of only two from the United Athletic Conference, joining Abilene Christian’s Will Shaffer.

The Buchanan Award, first presented in 1995, honors the most outstanding defensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision and will be awarded following the regular season.

Head Coach DeLane Fitzgerald Said

“Lando plays with relentless effort, sets the tone every day, and shows up in the biggest moments. His growth on and off the field has been outstanding.”

Dominant in 2024, Poised for More in 2025

Brown was a cornerstone of the Thunderbird defense last fall, appearing in all 12 games and racking up 47 total tackles, including 10 tackles for a loss. Brown was impressive in the pass rush, picking up four sacks and 10 quarterback hurries.

He was named to the Phil Steele First Team All-UAC and recently earned a spot on the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-American Second Team.

Known for his motor, speed off the edge, and big-play ability, Brown spent the offseason focused on building strength and refining his pass-rush arsenal—setting the stage for an even more explosive final campaign.

A JUCO star at El Camino College, where he became the school’s all-time sack leader, Brown has continued to elevate his game since arriving in Cedar City. His journey began at Junipero Serra High School, where he posted 31 career sacks and nearly 230 tackles while earning multiple All-State honors.

Now, entering his final season, Brown is not just the anchor of SUU’s defense—he’s one of the most feared defenders in the FCS.

Southern Utah opens the season August 30 against Idaho State at 6:30 p.m. MT in Eccles Coliseum.

Follow Us

For all the latest on Southern Utah football, follow @SUUFB_ on Twitter, @SUUFB on Instagram, and like the Southern Utah Football Facebook page.