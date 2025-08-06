Sponsored by Choice Builders, For Iron County Today FOR IRON COUNTY TODAY

A new kind of community is coming to Cedar City—blending red rock serenity with amenity-rich living.

CEDAR CITY, UT — July 22, 2025 marked more than a groundbreaking—it marked the beginning of something exciting, much anticipated and needed in Cedar City. On a sunny morning surrounded by the stunning Shurtz Canyon backdrop, community leaders, city officials, and future homeowners gathered to celebrate the official launch of The Courtyards at Shurtz Canyon, a lifestyle-focused neighborhood now taking shape on Cedar City’s southeast edge.

Honoring a Dream Years in the Making

Hosted at the future site of the community, the event opened with a warm welcome from Tawny Thomas, project ambassador, who set the tone for the morning with her gratitude and enthusiasm and introduced a lineup of distinguished speakers:

● Jen Saulala, Sales Director for Choice Builders, introduced the community-centric concept behind this much anticipated project and shared her excitement for the upcoming info sessions and planned community building events. (Upcoming webinar on 8/19/2025; visit website below for more info)

● Tessa Douglas, newly appointed CEO of the Chamber of Commerce and former Rotary Club president, emphasized the development’s significance for Cedar City’s growth:

“The Courtyards at Shurtz Canyon reflects exactly the kind of thoughtful, intentional development our city is proud to support.”

● Representing the City of Cedar, Scott Phillips offered his congratulations, and praised the project’s thoughtful design, expressing that it sets a strong example for future development in Cedar City.

● Finally, Roger Thomas, founder and owner of Choice Builders, took the podium to share the heart behind the project:

“Great communities start with great relationships. The Courtyards at Shurtz Canyon isn’t just a place to live — it’s a place designed for connection, community, and living well.”

Following the speeches, the ceremonial “first shovel” was turned by Roger and Tawny, joined by civic and community leaders including Kim Snow, Robert Cox, Carter Wilkey, Paul Cozzens, Phil Schmidt, and others. The group photo captured a moment of unity and excitement—symbolizing the strong foundation on which this new neighborhood is being built.

The Courtyards at Shurtz Canyon: Where Design Meets Lifestyle

Tucked into the red rock canyons of southern Cedar City, this 60-acre master-planned community is being carefully crafted to offer the perfect balance of privacy, convenience, and connection.

What to Expect:

● 106 beautifully designed Courtyard Homes

● Home Personalization Options & Upgrades

● 26 semi-custom and fully custom homesites

● Front yard landscaping and snow removal included

● Private courtyard patios for every home

The homes are thoughtfully tailored for empty nesters, right-sizers, and second-home seekers—perfect for those who want to spend less time on maintenance and more time living.

Resort-Style Amenities, Canyon Views

From winding walking trails to a clubhouse that will host community events, The Courtyards brings people together with amenities that promote health, happiness, and neighborly connection:

● Clubhouse for events and gatherings

● Resort-style pool for relaxing under the sun

● Pickleball courts for friendly fun

● Walking trails to enjoy the natural beauty of the canyon

Don’t Just Watch It Happen—Be Part of It

The best way to stay informed—and secure early access—is to join the VIP Interest List. With demand already rising, VIP members receive:

● Priority lot selection

● Early access to floorplans, pricing, and features

● Invitations to exclusive previews and events

● Updates on construction progress and milestone announcements

A Place to Thrive

More than just homes, The Courtyards at Shurtz Canyon is a place where life is simpler, richer, and more connected. Come be a part of Cedar City’s next great neighborhood—and experience a community built for the way you want to live.