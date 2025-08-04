Now in his fourth year leading the program, Fitzgerald has overseen steady growth each season in Cedar City. With a veteran roster, a favorable home slate, and a tightly bonded locker room, the 2025 campaign is shaping up to be a defining chapter in SUU’s football resurgence.

Head Football Coach DeLane Fitzgerald Said

“This is a mature group. They’ve played a lot of football, they’re tight-knit, and they’re locked in on what we’re trying to get done. There’s no confusion, we know the goal, and we’re chasing it every day.”

The Thunderbirds will be led by more than 20 players entering their final year of eligibility, by far the most seasoned group since Fitzgerald took over in 2022. That maturity will be key as SUU looks to make a run at the FCS Playoffs for the first time since 2017.

This season also marks a historic moment for the program, with six home games scheduled at Eccles Coliseum, the first time that’s happened in more than two decades. The T-Birds will look to make the most of that advantage as they prepare to rejoin the Big Sky Conference in 2026.

Fittingly, the 2025 slate includes four future Big Sky opponents in Idaho State, UC Davis, Northern Arizona, and Utah Tech (who will also make the move next year). Those matchups provide an early taste of the rivalries to come.

Southern Utah made national noise in 2024 as one of just six FCS teams to beat an FBS opponent. This fall, the Thunderbirds won’t play a single “buy game,” a rare feat that reflects the program’s rising status and a belief in its ability to compete at the highest level of FCS football.

With experience, chemistry, and continuity on their side, the Thunderbirds report to fall camp, beginning what could turn out to be a breakout season.

Camp is open. Expectations are high. And the chase for a championship is officially underway in Cedar City.

