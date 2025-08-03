From Parker Haynie, SUU Athletics

CEDAR CITY, UTAH — Kim Berrington is joining the Southern Utah University Women’s Soccer staff with her more than 30 years as a Division I Head Volleyball Coach. Berrington will join the program to serve in a General Manager and Mentor role, not only to the student-athletes but also to the coaching staff.

Head Coach Kai Edwards said

“We are excited to welcome Kim Berrington to our Southern Utah soccer staff as a General Manager and mentor to coaches and staff. Her 30+ years of NCAA Division 1 Head coaching experience, leadership, and commitment to student-athlete and coaches’ development will be invaluable to our team. Kim brings a unique perspective and a championship mindset that will elevate not just our soccer program, but our culture as a whole. Adding a 2nd coach to our staff with Frank, who has twice my experience in college, is awesome as a coach to have people to learn from also.”

Kim Berrington coached at Siena Heights and Eastern Michigan for nearly three decades, accumulating numerous accolades along the way.

Berrington holds the record at both Universities for all-time wins by a Head Coach and has multiple Coach of the Year awards as well. Her overall record as a head coach is 664-508.

She not only produced successful teams on the court, but also ensured academic excellence. Her graduation rate at Eastern Michigan was 100% and she had over 40 Academic All-MAC selections and two Academic All-Americans. Berrington’s holistic approach aligns perfectly with SUU’s mission to nurture well-rounded student-athletes.

Berrington was a four-year varsity athlete at the University of South Carolina and graduated with her Bachelor’s degree in Journalism. She is well-equipped to understand the grind of being a collegiate athlete.

Kim will be paramount in setting and executing the long-term vision of the Thunderbirds Soccer program, as well as overseeing athlete development — athletically, academically, and personally.

Berrington said

“I’m excited to join Kai and his staff and be a part of SUU women’s soccer. Being part of a collegiate team is a privilege. I want to honor that by sharing my passion, experience and coaching knowledge. I’ve been impressed with the team culture and work ethic thus far!”

