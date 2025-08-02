CEDAR CITY, UTAH — The Southern Utah University Women’s Basketball team is excited to announce its full 2025-26 schedule, with challenging non-conference games and a complete Western Athletic Conference slate.
Head Coach Tracy Mason said
“We have a very competitive schedule this season and we’re looking forward to getting started. It will be great to get our lone senior, Ashley Banks, up to Boise for a homecoming. The holiday tournament at LMU provides us with some experience playing back to back games.
The ladies have been working really hard and November will be here before we know it. “
2025-26 Non-Conference Schedule
- Nov. 3: vs. Park University (AZ)
- Nov. 8: vs. Washington State
- Nov. 13: @ Eastern Washington
- Nov. 15: @ Idaho
- Nov. 18: vs. Benedictine University Mesa (AZ)
- Nov. 21: @ Cal Poly
- Nov. 25: vs. Nobel University (CA)
- Dec. 4: vs. New Mexico State
- Dec. 7: @ Colorado State
- Dec. 13: @ Boise State
- Dec. 20/21: @ LMU Christmas Tournament
The season opens in the America First Event Center against Park University (AZ) before an extremely tough home matchup against PAC-12 opponent Washington State. The team will be on the road against a couple of Big Sky Conference opponents in Eastern Washington and Idaho, and then will return home for a game versus Benedictine Mesa (AZ).
The next big matchup will be against former WAC opponent New Mexico State in the AFEC on December 4, followed by a competitive close to the non-conference slate on the road at Colorado State and Boise State, as well as a multi-team event at LMU.
2025-26 Conference Schedule
- Dec. 29 – vs. Utah Tech
- Jan. 3 – @ UT Arlington
- Jan. 8 – vs. Utah Valley University
- Jan. 10 – vs. California Baptist University
- Jan. 15 – @ Tarleton State
- Jan. 17 – @ Abilene Christian University
- Jan. 22 – @ Utah Valley University
- Jan. 24 – vs. Utah Tech
- Jan. 29 – vs. UT Arlington
- Jan. 31 – vs. Abilene Christian University
- Feb. 7 – @ Tarleton State
- Feb. 12 – @ California Baptist University
- Feb. 14 – vs. UT Arlington
- Feb. 18 – vs. Tarleton State
- Feb. 22 – vs. Abilene Christian University
- Feb. 28 – @ Utah Tech
- Mar. 5 – @ Utah Valley University
- Mar. 7 — @ California Baptist University
The team tips off WAC play at home on December 29 against in-state rival Utah Tech. Other marquee home games include matchups with Utah Valley (Jan. 8), California Baptist (Jan. 10), and UT Arlington (Jan. 29 and Feb. 14). The team will also face a challenging stretch on the road in January and February, including games at UT Arlington (Jan. 3), Tarleton State (Jan. 15), and Abilene Christian (Jan. 17).
