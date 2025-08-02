“We have a very competitive schedule this season and we’re looking forward to getting started. It will be great to get our lone senior, Ashley Banks , up to Boise for a homecoming. The holiday tournament at LMU provides us with some experience playing back to back games.

The ladies have been working really hard and November will be here before we know it. “

2025-26 Non-Conference Schedule

Nov. 3: vs. Park University (AZ)

vs. Park University (AZ) Nov. 8: vs. Washington State

vs. Washington State Nov. 13: @ Eastern Washington

@ Eastern Washington Nov. 15: @ Idaho

@ Idaho Nov. 18: vs. Benedictine University Mesa (AZ)

vs. Benedictine University Mesa (AZ) Nov. 21: @ Cal Poly

@ Cal Poly Nov. 25: vs. Nobel University (CA)

vs. Nobel University (CA) Dec. 4: vs. New Mexico State

vs. New Mexico State Dec. 7: @ Colorado State

@ Colorado State Dec. 13: @ Boise State

@ Boise State Dec. 20/21: @ LMU Christmas Tournament

The season opens in the America First Event Center against Park University (AZ) before an extremely tough home matchup against PAC-12 opponent Washington State. The team will be on the road against a couple of Big Sky Conference opponents in Eastern Washington and Idaho, and then will return home for a game versus Benedictine Mesa (AZ).

The next big matchup will be against former WAC opponent New Mexico State in the AFEC on December 4, followed by a competitive close to the non-conference slate on the road at Colorado State and Boise State, as well as a multi-team event at LMU.

2025-26 Conference Schedule

Dec. 29 – vs. Utah Tech

Jan. 3 – @ UT Arlington

Jan. 8 – vs. Utah Valley University

Jan. 10 – vs. California Baptist University

Jan. 15 – @ Tarleton State

Jan. 17 – @ Abilene Christian University

Jan. 22 – @ Utah Valley University

Jan. 24 – vs. Utah Tech

Jan. 29 – vs. UT Arlington

Jan. 31 – vs. Abilene Christian University

Feb. 7 – @ Tarleton State

Feb. 12 – @ California Baptist University

Feb. 14 – vs. UT Arlington

Feb. 18 – vs. Tarleton State

Feb. 22 – vs. Abilene Christian University

Feb. 28 – @ Utah Tech

Mar. 5 – @ Utah Valley University

Mar. 7 — @ California Baptist University

The team tips off WAC play at home on December 29 against in-state rival Utah Tech. Other marquee home games include matchups with Utah Valley (Jan. 8), California Baptist (Jan. 10), and UT Arlington (Jan. 29 and Feb. 14). The team will also face a challenging stretch on the road in January and February, including games at UT Arlington (Jan. 3), Tarleton State (Jan. 15), and Abilene Christian (Jan. 17).

Tickets

Tickets will be available in the coming weeks on suutbirds.com.

Follow Us

For all the latest on Southern Utah women’s basketball, follow @SUUWBasketball on Twitter and Instagram and like the Southern Utah Women’s Basketball Facebook page.