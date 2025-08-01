By Tracie Sullivan, For Iron County Today

A Cedar City couple is facing felony charges after allegedly selling meth in front of their children and keeping drugs and guns where toddlers could reach them.

Brandon James Tweed, 30, and Marjorie Susan Tweed, 37, were arrested July 28 after the Iron/Garfield/Beaver Narcotics Task Force allegedly conducted several undercover drug buys and searched their home.

Both were booked into the Iron County Jail on two counts of distribution of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, all second-degree felonies. They also face multiple counts of child endangerment, a third-degree felony — six counts for Marjorie Tweed and four for Brandon Tweed.

According to charging documents filed in 5th District Court, agents executed a search warrant at the couple’s home after receiving information from a “reliable source” that meth, drug paraphernalia and two firearms were inside the residence.

Prior to the search warrant, affidavits detail multiple controlled drug buys over several months between the Tweeds and a confidential informant.

In one operation conducted in May, agents used a recorded wire to purchase 5.7 grams of methamphetamine from the couple inside their home. Audio captured during the transaction revealed young children were allegedly present at the time.

“Small children could be heard on the recorded wire during this buy and were present while Brandon and Marjorie were selling narcotics,” the affidavit states.

Later that same month, agents arranged a second purchase through the same informant and again used a wire to capture the exchange. This time, investigators say Brandon Tweed drove to California, returned to Utah with a half-pound of meth, and reportedly sold it to the task force with his wife present.

“Marjorie was also present when agents purchased the half pound of meth,” and again, “small children could be heard on the recorded wire,” charging documents state.

The final operation began when agents received a tip that the couple had drugs and firearms inside their home. It was at that time, officers began surveillance of the residence.

Because of the reported presence of firearms, agents waited until Brandon Tweed left in his truck to take him into custody away from the home.

After his arrest, Brandon Tweed told investigators that his wife and children were still inside the house.

“He stated post Miranda that he didn’t have much drugs at home and had 2 firearms in a hall closet, with one being in pieces,” the affidavit states.

While agents continued surveillance, they saw Marjorie Tweed leave the residence carrying what appeared to be a large lunch bag — apparently headed to work — before returning a short time later. During her absence, officers observed a toddler in the window. A subsequent search of the home confirmed that two toddlers had allegedly been left inside alone.

One of the children, authorities noted, is nonverbal and has autism, raising serious concerns about access to dangerous items found inside.

“One child being non verbal with autism… could easily access the math (sp) and paraphernalia which were hidden in the bathroom,” the affidavit states.

Agents executed the warrant once Marjorie Tweed returned and exited the home. Inside the master bedroom, they reportedly found 14 grams — or roughly half an ounce — of methamphetamine, along with multiple used needles and drug pipes hidden behind a mirror. Investigators said the bathroom setup allowed a child to easily reach the drugs.

“These items could easily be reached by a child by climbing on the toilet and then onto the counter,” the affidavit stated.

Agents also recovered a .22-caliber revolver stored on the top shelf of a hallway closet and a disassembled 9mm pistol on a middle shelf within reach.

Authorities asked the court to hold both without bail, citing public safety risks and flight concerns. Investigators wrote that Brandon Tweed “has ties in California and could be a flight risk if released.

Marjorie Tweed, they noted, “could flee the jurisdiction due to having family out of town and could potentially hide and evade police and the courts.”