By Karen Ence, For Iron County Today

In June, our Miss Iron County, Ashtyn Giles, competed in the Miss Utah Scholarship competition. As Ashytn stated “it was the best week of my life.”

Ashtyn was recognized with the Silver Heart Giver Award for raising over $1000 for the American Heart Association. Ashtyn was also honored with being awarded the Rookie Evening Gown for the Arches group, as well as the Overall Non-Finalist-Evening Gown Award.

Ashtyn has served Iron County faithfully throughout her year with more than 600 hours of community service under her belt. Ashtyn attended fair events, Hocus Focus, the Heritage Festival, July Jamboree and the Renaissance Fair. She was also a participant in Dancing with the Community Stars, helping to raise money for the Children’s Justice Center, attended Wreaths Across America as well as Memorial Day events, she helped with the Jubilee of Trees and with the Cedar City Christmas Lighting Ceremony with Santa. Ashtyn also kicked off a blanket drive for the homeless, bringing in over 300lbs of blankets, she also received donations for underwear and socks, as well as collecting stuffed animals for the Children’s Justice Center with North Elementary Children writing encouraging notes for the Children. Ashtyn also partnered with Culver’s Restaurant to help raise funds for the American Heart Association and lastly has been collecting clothing for families in need of Back-to-School clothing.

Ashtyn had always dreamed of becoming Miss Iron County, and after serving as Miss Iron County’s Teen in 2021 and then serving as a full time missionary in New Zealand, she was able to make that dream come true. Ashtyn has served Iron County well and the Miss Iron County Organization, as well as the Iron County Commissioners, would like to thank Ashtyn for her giant heart, kind acts and many hours of service to our community.

Ashtyn will be giving up her crown on Saturday, August 9 at 7:00 pm to the new Miss Iron County at Canyon View High School.