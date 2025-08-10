“We’ve got a bunch of hard workers… players that are bonded by effort and working together,” said Edwards.

New Faces

While several newcomers arrived over the summer, some have already been integrating with the team since January. Kayleigh Acree — a transfer from Sonoma State — brings All-Conference credentials from the Division II level. Avery Kyle , the former captain at Louisiana Tech, arrives with proven scoring ability and collegiate experience.

Up top, Bridget Guevara , a Big Ten product out of Washington, has been showing her ability as an “on-target striker,” according to Edwards. Dakota Hansen , a promising first-year player from Spokane, has impressed in preseason and could challenge for a starting role from day one.

Goalkeepers

The competition in net has been intense. Jazmyn Brass , a four-year veteran out of Boise State, has a slight edge to be the starter come August 14th. But Kaitlin Bustos and Esme Barnes are conceding nothing.

“They’ve gone to war everyday,” Kai said. “Right now, Jaz probably has the lead, but Kaitlin and Esme are 1B and 1B.”

Veteran Leadership

A Southern Utah soccer season preview doesn’t feel complete without mentioning SUU legend Whitney Gardner , who made the decision to return for her fifth year. Despite being limited by injuries, Gardner led the team in goals and total points a season ago and climbed her way up the all-time record book in total goals, points, and assists.

“She’s a special person and a special player… I don’t expect her to play 90 minutes every game, but when it comes to conference time, she’ll be there. Always has.” Said Edwards.

Aubrey Murray is coming into her senior season with the Thunderbirds and has logged a very impressive 3,333 minutes in a Thunderbird uniform. Murray’s resilience and strength on the back line have been a constant for SUU for the last three seasons, and she will now be looked on to be a leader on and off the field.

Key Matchups

This season’s schedule offers an unusual twist — SUU will play all the WAC opponents twice, a rare occurrence in women’s soccer. The team will also face Big Sky and Mountain West opponents in non-conference play, providing a variety of challenges early in the year.

One matchup circled on Edwards’ calendar is the road trip to Eastern Washington, where he’ll face former assistant coach Missy Strasburg. “That is definitely a game I’m excited for. She has done a great job up at Eastern, and I am excited to compete against her,” said Edwards.

What To Expect

Thunderbirds fans can expect a hard-working, cohesive team built around grit and shared effort. With a deep and competitive goalkeeper group, dynamic scoring threats, and a blend of proven veterans and exciting new talent, the Thunderbirds are poised to challenge every opponent they face.

Edwards summed it up best: “We’ve got a group that’s bonded by effort and working together.”

The Thunderbirds begin their season at the University of Montana on August 14 at 5 p.m.

