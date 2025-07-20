From Faith Heaton Jolley, Utah Department of Natural Resources

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is proposing a few updates to some license and permit rules, including allowing the option of electronically tagging a harvested animal, and is seeking the public’s feedback on the proposals.

Proposed tagging requirements

Previously, hunters who harvested wildlife in Utah that required a permit had to notch the paper permit and physically attach it to the animal. The DWR is proposing an update to the tagging rule to also allow for the use of a new e-tagging option with a digital permit.

“With more services transitioning to digital, we wanted to provide another option for hunters to make things more convenient during their hunting trip,” DWR Licensing Coordinator Lindy Varney said. “We hope this new e-tagging option will help streamline the process, making animal tagging and harvest survey reporting simpler for hunters.”

For electronically tagging a carcass under this new rule, a hunter would need to:

Electronically notch the digital permit (in the Utah Hunting and Fishing app) to correspond with the date the animal was harvested and to provide other required information.

Keep the electronic harvest code in their possession.

With this new option and rule update, a hunter would not be allowed to:

Remove more than one notch indicating the date.

Tag more than one carcass using the same physical or electronic permit.

Hunt or pursue the species after shooting and retrieving the animal being hunted or after detaching the tag from the permit and notching the tag (either physically or electronically).

For physically tagging a carcass under this new rule, a hunter would need to:

Completely detach the tag from the permit.

Completely remove the appropriate notches to correspond with the date the animal was harvested.

Attach the physical tag to the carcass so that the tag is securely fastened and visible.

In a change from the previous process, a hunter would no longer be required to have the tag remain with the largest portion of the meat until the animal is entirely consumed.

This new e-tagging option will be available for the fall big game hunts. For more information on how to use this new tool, visit the DWR website.

Proposed updates to permit surrender and variance rules

The DWR is also proposing a few updates to the surrender and variance rules for permits. Currently, if a hunter wants to surrender their permit, they are required to do so 30 days before the hunting season for that permit starts. However, sometimes draw results are finalized and posted less than 30 days before the hunt starts. Currently, refunds are not allowed for the surrender of limited-entry and once-in-a-lifetime permits.

The DWR is proposing that if someone surrenders a permit that has season dates that start less than 30 days from the post date of an application, they will qualify for the refund of that permit, minus $25 on limited-entry and once-in-a-lifetime permits.

Currently, surrendering a permit for medical reasons is accepted until the end of the hunting season if the individual has not hunted. A signed doctor statement must also be received within 90 days of the end of the season to have all of that individual’s bonus/preference points reinstated and the waiting period waived for future applications. The DWR is proposing a rule update that all medical paperwork must be submitted within 30 days of the end of the season. This will ensure that all surrenders are processed prior to the next application period.

The DWR is also proposing that variance applications be submitted 30 days from the end of the season, instead of 120 days. This is to ensure that variance deadlines are not extending or overlapping into application periods, causing eligibility issues. The DWR is also recommending adding court-ordered subpoenas as another qualifying variance for surrendering a hunting permit. The subpoena would have to be during the hunt season dates and would substantially preclude the individual from hunting on their permit. In addition, the DWR is proposing to remove COVID-19-related personal health concerns as a qualifying event for which a variance or refund can be approved.

Proposed updates to sportsman permit and group application rules

The DWR is also proposing a few other rule updates, including:

Allowing successful applicants in the sportsman’s drawing to be eligible to purchase a bonus or preference point for a species that they would have normally been ineligible to apply for. (Currently, if you draw a sportsman permit, you cannot purchase a point for that species in the same year.)

Updating the opening dates for a statewide sportsman or conservation permit if the regularly scheduled opening date falls on a Sunday, in order to be more consistent. If the hunt opens on Aug. 1 and it’s a Sunday, the hunt would instead open on Aug. 2. If the hunt opens on Sept. 1 and it’s a Sunday, the hunt would instead open on Aug. 31. If the statewide turkey hunt opens on April 1 and it’s a Sunday, the hunt would instead open on March 31.

Clarifying that an applicant may only draw out for one species within the sportsman drawing.

Allowing group applications for all management buck deer hunts within the big game application period.

Give feedback

The public meetings for the recommendations can either be viewed virtually or attended in person. You can view the biologists’ presentations before the meetings and share your feedback about them on the DWR website. The presentations are also available on the DWR YouTube channel, but comments can only be submitted through the forms on the DWR website.

The public comment period opened July 15 for each of the five regional advisory council meetings and for the Utah Wildlife Board meeting. Public comments submitted within the online-comment timeframes listed below will be shared with the RAC and wildlife board members at each respective meeting. Members of the public can choose to either watch the meetings online or attend them in person. If you wish to comment during the meeting, you must attend in person. Online comments will only be accepted until the deadlines listed below.

The meetings will be held on the following dates and times:

Central Utah RAC meeting: July 29 at 6 p.m. at the DWR Springville Office at 1115 N. Main St. in Springville. (Online comments must be submitted by July 24 at 11:59 p.m.)

Northern Utah RAC meeting: July 30 at 6 p.m. at the Weber County Commission Chambers at 2380 Washington Blvd. #240 in Ogden. (Online comments must be submitted by July 24 at 11:59 p.m.)

Southern Utah RAC meeting: Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. at the DNR Cedar City Complex at 646 N. Main Street in Cedar City. (Online comments must be submitted by July 31 at 11:59 p.m.)

Southeastern Utah RAC meeting: Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. at the John Wesley Powell Museum at 1765 E. Main St. in Green River. (Online comments must be submitted by July 31 at 11:59 p.m.)

Northeastern Utah RAC meeting: Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. at the DWR Vernal Office at 318 N. Vernal Ave. (Online comments must be submitted by July 31 at 11:59 p.m.)

Utah Wildlife Board meeting: Aug. 21 at 9 a.m. at the Eccles Wildlife Education Center at 1157 South Waterfowl Way in Farmington. (Online comments must be submitted by Aug. 13 at 11:59 p.m.)