Many people don’t even notice that they have it — but it’s far from being a mere nuisance.

“Tinnitus or phantom sounds are the direct result of your nerves breaking down from your ear to brain,” Dr. Keith N. Darrow, a neuroscientist and clinical audiologist, explains. If left untreated, this condition can lead to much more serious problems, including hearing loss, loss of balance and even dementia. Although there’s no cure, there are effective treatment options available to significantly reduce — or even eliminate — your symptoms.

Dr. Keith Darrow’s books

Darrow wrote two books, “Silenced: The Medical Treatment of Tinnitus” and “Quiet: Living with Less Noise,” where you can learn about what tinnitus is, the latest treatments for tinnitus, hear personal success stories, and discover how early intervention can provide lasting relief for up to 90% of patients.

“Silenced: The Medical Treatment of Tinnitus” is designed to provide valuable information for both those living with tinnitus and people who want to learn more. You will gain insight into the latest treatments, coping strategies, and patient success stories. Whether you’ve been struggling with tinnitus for years or are just starting to notice symptoms, this book offers practical tools to help you improve your quality of life.

One successful case study

Steve Ruesch is a Utah resident and one of the many people who’s found relief through Darrow’s method of treatment. Like most people, Ruesch’s tinnitus started out fairly mild. He only noticed ringing in his ears late at night or when things were particularly quiet. But over time, the condition worsened to a point where it started to interfere with his life.

“I was sick of the ringing in my head,” Ruesch recalls. “I was losing sleep, was not productive at work, and I was becoming less tolerable to be around at home. I was so desperate that I tried the magic pills, but nothing seemed to work.”

Then Ruesch visited his local Excellence in Audiology-certified clinic, Hearing and Brain Centers — and that’s when things started to change.

After meeting with Darrow’s team to discuss his experience, symptoms and personal goals, Ruesch learned that his tinnitus was the result of hearing damage. According to Darrow, this is the case for over 90% of all patients suffering from tinnitus.

“Damage to the ears – be it from age, noise or even medications – can compromise the neural connections from ear to brain and cause a significant increase in neural activity in higher brain centers, which the person then perceives as tinnitus,” Darrow said.

The most effective form of treatment

When it comes to the best way to treat tinnitus, research over the past decade has been clear: Hearing treatment plans with ongoing support from a specialist and prescription grade hearing aids are key to successfully restimulating the auditory system and providing tinnitus relief.

“We have discovered that the most effective way to treat tinnitus is to provide direct sound stimulation to the brain,” Darrow said. He explained that this allows the brain to rewire and make long-term neural changes.

Ruesch learned that treatment for tinnitus wouldn’t be an overnight fix. In fact, it could take up to six months. But the work and patience turned out to be worth it as he was among the 80% of patients who experienced direct relief from tinnitus.

Now living free from this condition entirely, he sleeps better, he’s less anxious and stressed, and his hearing has improved. And he knows that keeping up with his treatment plan is crucial to maintain these results.

New Bimodal Neuromodulation Device, Lenire®

Lenire for Tinnitus Relief is a non-hearing aid option to manage tinnitus symptoms such as ringing, buzzing, chirping in the ears. Primarily used to supplement the direct treatment of tinnitus in patients who need additional tinnitus support beyond the medical treatment of tinnitus. It uses a combination of sound therapy and gentle electrical pulses to the tongue to help retrain the brain and reduce the perception of tinnitus. Backed by clinical research, Lenire offers a safe, at-home solution under professional guidance for those seeking relief from persistent tinnitus symptoms.

Seek treatment as soon as possible

For the best results, it’s important to treat tinnitus as early as possible. If left untreated, tinnitus will only get worse and could impact other aspects of your life. Knowing how detrimental it can be — and how much better life is after treatment — Reusch is urging anyone and everyone with the condition to get help sooner rather than later.

“For anybody who’s wondering if they should get treatment, specifically those who are suffering from tinnitus, I say do it,” Ruesch said. “Don’t wait. It will change your life.”

