By Tracie Sullivan, For Iron County Today

A Cedar City man was sentenced this week to up to 15 years in prison for breaking into a woman’s apartment, beating her unconscious, and assaulting her in front of her 4-year-old daughter.

Troy Jesse Dawes, 24, appeared in 5th District Court on Wednesday, where Judge Matthew Bell handed down concurrent sentences on two second-degree felony convictions: aggravated assault producing unconsciousness and attempted aggravated burglary.

Dawes remained in custody following the hearing and was ordered to begin serving his time immediately. His prison term will run concurrent with other cases, meaning the sentences will be served at the same time rather than one after another.

The assault occurred around 2 a.m. on Feb. 13, when officers responded to reports of an attack in progress.

Dawes had been at the woman’s apartment earlier in the evening but was asked to leave after becoming intoxicated, according to court documents. He was given a ride to a friend’s house but returned a few hours later, kicked in the front door, and began assaulting the victim.

He threw her into furniture, slammed her head into the ground, punched her repeatedly, and choked her until she lost consciousness. The woman’s 4-year-old daughter witnessed the entire attack but was able to escape when her mother screamed for her to run.

“All of this was in the presence of her 4-year-old daughter,” the affidavit states. “The victim was able to yell for her daughter to run out of the house.”

Police documented widespread damage inside the apartment, including a broken door frame, destroyed furniture, and a shattered television. Dawes fled the scene before officers arrived but was located and arrested a few hours later.

At the time of his arrest, Dawes was on probation for a previous domestic violence conviction from October 2024. The arresting officer noted this was his third known assault and described his demeanor as unremorseful, stating Dawes laughed during questioning and told the officer to “f— off.”

“This sentence was the result of multiple convictions for domestic violence-related assaults and protective order violations,” said Iron County Attorney Chad Dotson in a statement. “The convictions represent a pattern of abusive behavior that warranted a strong and decisive response from the justice system.”

Dotson commended the victims for coming forward, praised the work of law enforcement, and credited Deputy County Attorney Dallin Brooks for leading the prosecution.

A continuous protective order has been issued against Dawes, who may receive credit for time served and could be eligible for treatment while incarcerated, according to court records.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence can contact Canyon Creek Services at 435-233-5732 or visit www.canyoncreekservices.org for support and resources.