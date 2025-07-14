Jensen joins SUU after a remarkable 10-year tenure at Utah State University Eastern, where she compiled a 190-88 career record and turned the Eagles into a perennial powerhouse in the NJCAA ranks. Her teams made three national tournament appearances, including back-to-back trips in 2022 and 2024, and consistently ranked in the Top 10 nationally. Most recently, she led USU Eastern to a 25-8 record and a seventh-place national finish in 2024, earning Scenic West Conference Coach of the Year honors.

“Danielle is a proven leader, winner, and an incredible person,” said SUU Interim Director of Athletics Tom Higbee . “She has built an outstanding championship culture at USU Eastern and has a remarkable track record of developing talent, both on and off the court. We’re thrilled to welcome her and her family to Southern Utah and can’t wait to see the impact she’ll have on our program.”

In addition to her coaching responsibilities, Jensen also served as Assistant Athletic Director for External Operations at USU Eastern, demonstrating her commitment to fostering strong community ties and enhancing the student-athlete experience throughout the department.

Under her leadership, USU Eastern produced multiple All-Americans and dozens of all-conference honorees, with many athletes continuing their careers at NCAA Division I and II programs. Her coaching accolades include numerous Coach of the Year awards and national rankings as high as No. 2 in the NJCAA.

A native of Price, Utah, and an alumna of Utah State Eastern, Jensen credits her success to a foundation of family culture, a relentless work ethic, and strong recruiting, often in partnership with her husband and longtime recruiting coordinator, Calvin Jensen.

“I am beyond excited to join the Southern Utah University family,” Jensen said. “This is a special place, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead the Thunderbirds volleyball program. I am grateful to Tom and President Benson for giving me the chance to build this program. My goal is to shape this team into one that competes with energy, passion, and pride while helping our student-athletes grow as individuals on and off the court.”

Jensen will begin her role immediately and will hit the ground running as the Thunderbirds prepare for the upcoming 2025 WAC season.

