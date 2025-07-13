From Frostburg State to Southern Utah, Dunn and Crump have been inseparable. They train together. Watch film together. Push each other in the weight room. And now, as they enter their final season of eligibility with the Thunderbirds, they’re determined to finish what they started.

“Since day one, we said we’d stick together and ball out together, and it’s been working out for us,” Crump said.

The duo’s chemistry is evident, on and off the field. In the secondary, they’re in sync. In the locker room, they lead. At home, they compete in everything from 2K to cooking battles (even if they’ve accidentally smoked out the kitchen a few times). But what makes them special is the accountability they share.

“We’re really hard on each other,” Crump said. “If one of us is messing up, we say it straight up—no sugarcoating. And it’s never personal. That’s why it works.”

From Frostburg to the Frontier

Both players began their college careers at Frostburg State in Maryland. When SUU Head Coach DeLane Fitzgerald made the move west, Dunn and Crump didn’t hesitate to follow.

“As soon as I found out Coach Fitz was leaving, the first thing I thought was: ‘What are we gonna do?'” Dunn said. “It was a no-brainer for us.”

Crump redshirted and battled injuries early in his SUU career. Still, by 2024, he had blossomed into a steady presence in the Thunderbird secondary, recording 35 tackles, two interceptions, and six pass breakups while appearing in all 12 games last season.

Dunn, meanwhile, bounced back from a significant ACL injury that limited him in 2023. Last season, he suited up for nine games and racked up 31 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a shared sack.

“I’ve seen Josh battle a lot,” Crump said. “He motivates me to not BS. If he can come back from that, I can keep pushing too.”

Leadership Through Experience

Heading into 2025, both players have stepped into veteran leadership roles. Dunn, a former All-Conference selection in 2022, has taken younger players under his wing and embraced being a voice in the locker room.

“Before, we weren’t really as vocal… now we don’t hesitate,” Dunn said. “At the end of the day, we’re all chasing the same goal.”

Crump may be quieter by nature, but his example speaks volumes.

“He hated lifting at first,” Dunn joked. “Now he’s more focused and persistent. I rubbed off on him a bit in the weight room.”

And the competitive fire never goes away, even in downtime.

“We’ll be up playing NCAA or 2K, just talking trash,” Crump said. “Whether it’s football or video games, we’re always pushing each other.”

Eyes on the Finish Line

With one final season ahead, the goal is clear: Win the conference. Go to the playoffs. Leave a legacy.

“We always say—beat every Texas team,” Dunn said. “If you do that, you’re probably winning the conference.”

But accolades and stats aren’t the only motivation.

“I want to be remembered as more than a football player,” Crump said. “A good athlete, sure. But also a good person—someone who always had a smile on my face.”

As a duo, they hope to be remembered as one of the best to come through SUU.

“It means everything,” Dunn said. “To close out something you started with somebody, it feels great. I just want to go out with a bang with my brother by my side.”

They’ve stuck together this long. And now, in their final season, Josh Dunn and Raymon Crump are ready to make every snap count as they push the Thunderbirds’ defense to new heights.

