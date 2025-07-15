By May Hunter, For Iron County Today

The Iron County Home Builders Association, Cedar City Chamber of Commerce, and the Iron County Board of Realtors proudly came together once again to host the 7th Annual First Responder and Military Appreciation Luncheon. This heartfelt event, held annually, is our way of showing deep gratitude to the brave men and women who serve and protect our community.

A special thanks to R. Scott Phillips for his additional sponsorship of this event, and to SW Plumbing Supply, who fired up the smoker and served delicious smoked burgers and brats for all to enjoy. We also extend a big thank you to everyone who helped make this event such a success. It takes a lot of planning and preparation to bring everything together.

In addition to honoring our local heroes, the luncheon also serves as a monthly member event for each of the three hosting associations. It’s a great chance for members to mix and mingle while supporting a worthy cause.

We extend our sincere thanks to all first responders and military personnel, past and present. Your service does not go unnoticed, and we are honored to celebrate and recognize your dedication each year through this event.

The turnout for this event was overwhelming—over 250 in attendance—including members of the Iron County Sheriff’s Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, EMTs, Search & Rescue, healthcare workers from SUU and Southwest Tech, Fire Department, and the Cedar City and Parowan Police Departments. We even had fire representatives from Kanarraville. According to Ryan Talbot of the Iron County Home Builders Association, first responders from all across the county participated.

Being a first responder involves dedicating oneself to assisting others in emergencies. These are trained professionals. Take a moment to reflect on the bravery and dedication of first responders. By showing your appreciation, you can make a positive impact on the lives of those who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe.

THANK YOU, FIRST RESPONDERS