By May Hunter, For Iron County Today

Cedar Breaks National Monument, in the heart of Southern Utah, is bursting with over 300 species of wildflowers. Each summer, the color just seems to multiply as a spectacular array of wildflowers fills the grassy meadows, lines the trails, and brightens the roadsides. One fun thing to observe is that the flowers in bloom change from day to day. With so many sights to take in, take some time to watch the colors shift right before your eyes as the clouds move over the park. These flowers burst into a grand display of color each summer, with the peak bloom in July.

As temperatures rise and the snow melts, blooming wildflowers rely on pollinators like butterflies and bees. Without these winged species, wildflowers would not be able to reproduce at the same rate they do with their help.

The beauty of blooming wildflowers in the park is a battle for life. For most of the year, wildflowers lie dormant beneath a heavy blanket of snow—sometimes over 20 feet deep. While the snow may seem like a burden, it is vital for the survival of wildflowers in this dry, high-elevation environment.

With so many different species of flowers in the park, it’s hard to see them all. Popular wildflowers to look for include the Colorado columbine, aspen bluebells, elk weed, Indian paintbrush, sunflowers, and yellow evening primrose.

You can always stop by the new visitor center for maps and information. From sunflowers to evening primrose, the wildflowers at Cedar Breaks add to the wonder of the landscape with their vibrant colors. Don’t miss seeing this spectacular array of beauty on the mountain. Living close to national parks can offer many benefits.