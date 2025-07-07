By Ellen Weist, Utah Department of Cultural & Community Engagement

Utah Main Street celebrated their first Main Street Awards at the Preservation Engaged Conference in Mount Pleasant on Friday, June 13. These awards recognized four communities for excellence in different categories: volunteerism, preservation and design, leadership on Main Street, and innovation in events promotion. The awardees are:

● Innovative Event: The Harvest Moon Festival organized by Ogden Downtown Alliance

● Preservation and Design Excellence: The Brigham City Facade Grant Program created by Brigham City Main Street

● Spirit of Main Street: Talisa Myers, Director of Cedar City Main Street

● Outstanding Volunteer: Tyler Jones, founder of Historic Downtown Payson

“These awards recognize the outstanding efforts of individuals and Main Street communities that often happen behind the scenes,” said Faith Bitz, Utah Main Street communities and events specialist. “From organizing events to managing programs and showing up with dedication and heart, their contributions make a real difference in strengthening Utah’s downtowns.”

The award nominations were submitted by individuals in local Main Street communities. The Harvest Moon Festival in Ogden is a shining example of economic vitality and community gathering and storytelling. “It’s not just a festival,” said Jessica Anderson from Ogden Downtown Alliance. “It’s a fall tradition that turns Historic 25th Street into a place where people gather, support local, and feel like they belong — exactly the kind of creative impact that defines innovation on Main Street.”

The awards also recognized individuals who exemplify Main Street principles. Brian Hulet, of Historic Downtown Payson, said of Ty Jones: “His vision, dedication, and hands-on approach have left a lasting mark on the city. He represents the very best of community service.” Jones, founder of Historic Downtown Payson, was honored as outstanding volunteer.