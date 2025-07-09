By Kelly Crawley, For Iron County Today

CEDAR CITY, UT — Sometimes, the most meaningful acts of service come not with grand gestures, but with quiet consistency, heartfelt connection, and a deep sense of duty. That’s exactly what Our House Assisted Living – Cedar City experienced thanks to two beloved

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) members, Barry Basel and Dennis Robison.

For years, the American flag outside Our House had weathered wind, sun, and time. Its fabric had become tattered, and the spotlight meant to honor it through the night had stopped working. But to the residents and staff who look to that flag with reverence — many of whom are veterans themselves or spouses of those who served — it deserved far more.

Barry and Dennis noticed. And they acted.

Longtime representatives of the VFW and dear friends of Our House, Barry and Dennis not only heard the resident’s desires for a new flag, but took it upon themselves to provide and install this brand new equipment. But more than that — they brought reverence, tradition, and genuine love into the moment. With care and ceremony, the new flag was raised. It now waves proudly again, a symbol not only of a nation but of the care and commitment of two men who have made Our House a second home.

“These are my new best friends,” Barry said with a smile. “Are you kidding? Come on. We haven’t missed a Monday Entertainment Day in two years. Wow.”

That bond is more than words. Every Monday, without fail, Barry and Dennis come to play poker, share laughs, and sit shoulder to shoulder with residents who look forward to their visits like clockwork. They’ve become part of the rhythm here — a reminder that community isn’t just where you live, but who shows up for you.

“Barry and Dennis are the heart of what the VFW stands for,” said Kelly Crawley, Activities Director at Our House. “Their presence is a gift to our residents — they see them, honor them, and love them in ways that go far beyond this one act. They’ve made our home feel whole.”

We are deeply grateful to Barry, Dennis, and the VFW for their generosity — not just for the new flag and light, but for the light they bring into this community every single week. They’ve reminded us that while time may weather flags, it cannot wear down the strength of love, friendship, and service.