From France Canyon Fire Gov., For Iron Iron County Today

Total Acres: 23,353 Contained: 10 % Total Personnel: 749

Operations – Yesterday, fire activity increased around 2:00 p.m., pushing eastward into the Kings Creek Campground area, where firefighters conducted a tactical firing operation to protect the campground. Crews also carried out a firing operation on

the southwest side, off Big Hollow Road, to connect and strengthen the fire’s edge. Night shift resources were in place to monitor and secure the fire, particularly in areas where firing operations had been conducted.

Today, on the northern flank near Wilson Peak and the Hillsdale and Johnson Canyons, dozer work continues and firefighters are working to secure structures. On the northeast flank, crews are focused on securing and tying in the fire line along Forest Service

Road 100. On the east side, a firing operation is planned—pending favorable weather conditions—to keep the fire west of East Fork Road. Along the southern edge, firefighters are mopping up to ensure the fire line is cold, extinguished, and no longer poses

a threat to containment. On the southwest side, the Big Hollow firing operation is ongoing to help protect the Bryce Woodland community.

Fire Restrictions – All unincorporated private and all state lands within Washington, Kane, AND Garfield Counties are in a

Stage 1 Fire Restriction. This order does not affect private lands within incorporated towns or city limits.

All lands within the boundaries of Bryce Canyon National Park are in a Stage 1 Fire Restriction.

Fire restrictions help to limit activities on public lands that are known to be the most common causes of wildfires. For more information about fire restrictions, please visit Utah Fire Info:

https://bit.ly/3G6FiN5

Safety – Smoke impacts are expected along roadways. Prepare for reduced speeds and allow extra time to reach your destination safely. Drive slowly and cautiously near fire zones. Smoke can reduce visibility, and firefighters, equipment, or wildlife

may be on or near the road. Never stop on the roadway to watch firefighting aircraft. Blocking the road—even for a moment—can prevent fire crews from getting through and create dangerous traffic hazards.

Weather – Today will be sunny and dry with temperatures of 61-66 degrees and minimum humidity of 12-17%. Winds from the Southwest of 7-10 MPH with gusts around 20 MPH. To learn more about air quality, visit

http://fire.airnow.gov/.

Forest and Road Closures – Closure Order #04-03-24-317 is in effect from Monday June 16, 2025 through July 31, 2025 or until rescinded. This includes all National Forest System lands south of Utah State Route 12, on the Powell Ranger District, with the

exception of the trails and campgrounds (Red Canyon Campground, Red Canyon Bike Trail #33016, Castle Bridge Trail #33096, Golden Wall Trail #33095, and Forest Road 113 in Red Canyon. The East Fork Road (087) remains closed.

For Dixie National Forest updates regarding the France Canyon Fire, visit:

Dixie National Forest: www.fs.usda.gov/r04/dixie/alerts

Facebook: U.S. Forest Service – Dixie National Forest

France Canyon Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/utdif-france-canyon