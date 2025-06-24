From Matthew Carling, Spirit of ’76 Pageant

Every year on July 4th, communities across the United States celebrate Independence Day with parades showcasing American pride. The Cedar Lions Club July 4th Parade in Cedar City, Utah, truly stands out. This patriotic spectacle draws thousands of spectators with its vibrant mix of marching bands, community groups, and the colorful Spirit of ’76 Pageant floats. Overflowing with tradition, pageantry, and red-white-and-blue spirit, the Cedar Lions Club Independence Day Parade is a unique expression of American heritage and unity.

Seven years ago, Beth Stephenson, inspired by a Liberty Bell float, envisioned more patriotic floats in the parade. She approached the Cedar Lions Club with a proposal to add historical floats to educate young people and instill love for America’s founding. With the Lions Club’s approval, Beth enlisted family and friends to create the Spirit of ’76 Pageant floats, depicting pivotal episodes in our Nation’s founding based on events from the late 18th century.

Many dedicated volunteers have contributed to the Spirit of ’76 Pageant: Diane Gubler sketched the initial float designs, drawing inspiration from iconic paintings. Randy Seeley brought these sketches to life with his artistic scenery building skills. Chris and Heath Stephenson, Tony Barney, Hunter Kofed, Paul Cozzens, Ron Riddle, Scooter Williamson, and Robert Brown, all skilled mechanics, electricians, and carpenters, built the floats. Dustin and Hillary Carter created the float back panels and choir staging. Evelyn Drew gave the Valley Forge float a makeover. Lisa Davis, Susan Hendricksen, Alice & David Lauritzen, Robert Chamberlain, and many others painted, stapled, hammered, taped, and hung miles of fringe. Theresa Cummings, Richard Batt, and Steven Meredith produced incredible soundtracks of patriotic words and music. Jen Bach and Cheryl Savage designed, constructed, and tailored racks of costumes. Julie Griffin filled those costumes with hundreds of community member actors, the lifeblood of the pageant, to help us remember and honor our nation’s founders. Finally, Kirsten Hofeling took on the crucial job of finding volunteers during the busy summer season to carry banners, serve as safety walkers, and assist with cleanup.

Volunteers continue to staff the pageant committee chaired by Matthew Carling. Cheryl Savage and Paul Macias handle costuming, while Heather Estrada organizes sponsorships and trailers. Scott Stephens heads the float department with the help of several members from the local Marine’s Auxiliary, and Kirstin Hoefling continues to recruit volunteers. This year, over 100 actors, banner carriers, and safety walkers are participating, including the largest children’s choir the pageant has ever seen, with over 50 children from Cedar City Patriot Camp singing “Let Freedom Ring.”

Originally, the Pageant had 10 floats, but in recent years, two additional floats have been added: Nathan Hale and Arlington National Cemetery. To commemorate the US Army’s 250th birthday, the Arlington National Cemetery float will feature several historic Army uniforms from the 19th, 20th, and 21st, centuries, a unique addition sure to stir the hearts of those who have served our Nation in uniform.

For more information on how you can volunteer in the Spirit of ’76 Parade, please contact Matthew Carling at [email protected].