Panguitch, Utah – Red flag conditions yesterday continued to propagate active fire behavior on the northwestern edge of the fire. The fire is approaching the head of Blue Fly canyon and is only growing significantly in one direction. Fire behavior was too active to construct direct line, but crews are working with bulldozers to buffer existing features on the western side of the fire to prevent any fire from moving towards Hatch. Engines and other fire personnel are prepping around structures in Hillsdale and Johnson Canyon in an abundance of caution, but nothing is immediately threatened by the movement of the fire. Currently, 558 personnel are assigned to the fire, and the Complex Incident Management Team (CIMT) is expected to assume control of the fire on Sunday.

Yesterday the fire experienced little-to-no movement on the northeast, eastern, southern, and southwestern edges of the fire. The firing operation that occurred a few days ago is still holding, and fire managers feel confident it will continue to hold and prevent

fire from moving south and east into Bryce Canyon National Park. Fire activity in the Little Bear Fire scar (to the north) was minimal thanks to the preparation completed by several handcrews and the less dense vegetation.

Today fire resources plan to reenforce indirect lines that were constructed to the west of the fire between Big Hollow and Hillsdale Canyons. Additional work is occurring out ahead of the fire where more robust holding features will make it easier to catch

the fire as it moves through less dense vegetation. Crews will also continue working around King Creek campground and the infrastructure around Wilson peak to protect them in case the fire moves through the area.

There are now 17 handcrews, 3 bulldozers, and 17 engines representing a variety of agencies and states across the western United States. Aerial resources supporting the fire include multiple helicopters and air tankers.

Weather: Red Flag warnings continue to be in effect with sustained winds of around 20 mph and gusts increasing to 40 to 50 mph. Relative humidity remains low at around 10-15% with maximum temperatures ranging from 75-80 degrees.

Closure: All National Forest System lands south of Utah State Route 12, on the Powell Ranger District, with the exception of the trails and campgrounds (Red Canyon Campground, Red Canyon Bike Trail #33016, Castle Bridge Trail #33096, Golden Wall Trail

#33095, and Forest Road 113 in Red Canyon. The East Fork road (087) remains closed.

For Dixie National Forest updates regarding the France Canyon Fire, visit www.fs.usda.gov/r04/dixie/alerts.