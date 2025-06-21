By Gabbie Costello, Community Relations & Public Information Officer

CEDAR CITY, UT – Fireworks can be an exciting way to celebrate Independence Day (July 4th) and Pioneer Day (July 24th), but all fireworks should be used with respect and care. Although we encourage the community to enjoy Cedar City’s professional firework show on July 4th rather than using personal fireworks, consider these safety tips if you choose to use personal fireworks:

1. Use designated areas in Cedar City that are safe and away from the wildland-urban interface:

Cedar High School south parking lot

Bicentennial Softball Complex parking lot

The closed-off street between the Bicentennial soccer complex parking lots

Iron Springs Elementary parking lot

Canyon View High School parking lot

Aquatic Center parking lot

Safely dispose of used fireworks in a bucket of water. Dumpsters will be available at each of the designated areas in Cedar City for proper disposal.

Only purchase fireworks from legal stands in the state of Utah.

Follow discharge times:

– July 2 – 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., extended until midnight on July 4.

– July 22 – 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., extended until midnight on July 24.

Be a good neighbor, be safe, and be smart!

For more information, including a safety video and map of recommended and prohibited firework locations, visit: www.cedarcityut.gov/fireworks.