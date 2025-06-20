A recent trip by members of the Utah Sheriffs’ Association to Washington, D.C., included high-level meetings with federal law enforcement agencies, culminating in the departure of ICE’s Salt Lake City Field Office Director Michael Bernacke and the retirement of ICE’s Acting Executive Associate Director of Enforcement and Removal Operations, Ken Genalo.

The visit, which took place in May, followed growing frustrations among Utah sheriffs over strained cooperation with federal immigration authorities under the Biden administration. Iron County Sheriff Ken Carpenter was among the sheriffs who attended to press for increased collaboration and better immigration enforcement.

“We had a number of things that are of great concern to the Utah sheriffs and that gave us a great opportunity. One we’ve never had before,” Carpenter said.

While in D.C., the sheriffs met with federal agencies like the DEA, FBI, Bureau of Land Management, and the Forest Service. However, it was their exchange with Genalo that Carpenter said he believes later led to the shakeup in the agency.

“He was pretty hostile at first,” Carpenter said. “Then admitted there was a problem but wouldn’t commit to anything.”

Frustrated by the lack of resolution, the sheriffs pressed the issue with a White House official, who Carpenter said made a significant promise:

“He told us Bernacke’s wings would be clipped by the end of the day,” he said.

Though the leadership changes did not occur immediately, Carpenter later confirmed that Bernacke had stepped down and that Genalo had retired following the meetings.

ICE’s statement ON Genalo’s retirement praised him for his 33 years of service but did not link his departure to the D.C. meetings.

A Turning Point for Utah Sheriffs

The sheriffs’ primary concern stemmed from a controversial memo issued in 2023 by Bernacke, which labeled Utah a “sanctuary state.” The memo accused local law enforcement of hindering ICE’s efforts by terminating detention contracts and not holding migrants in county jails for federal holds.

‘We felt the memo was unfair,’ Carpenter said. ‘It painted us as obstructionists, but the truth is, we are simply not equipped to handle federal holds for ICE.”

Carpenter and other sheriffs pushed back hard, asserting that the term “sanctuary state” was not only misleading but politically damaging.

“I sincerely believe that kept Utah from being listed as a sanctuary state,” he said.

As tensions over immigration enforcement have risen nationally, with President Trump’s administration pushing for more aggressive action, the Utah sheriffs’ visit provided a critical opportunity to restore direct communication with federal partners.

What’s Next for Utah Law Enforcement

Moving forward, Carpenter said Utah sheriffs plan to collaborate with ICE’s new leadership. He emphasized that the changes offered a chance for improved cooperation, something that had been lacking under the previous administration.

“We couldn’t work with Mr. Bernacke. He refused to work with us,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter also mentioned that, despite being labeled a sanctuary state by political opponents, Utah sheriffs had consistently cooperated with ICE by placing detainers on criminal offenders when appropriate, including approximately 1.7 per month in Iron County.

“The bottom line is, we’ve done nothing but be supportive,” he said.

This visit to D.C. also addressed other concerns, including the increasing need for stronger ties between local and federal law enforcement in Utah. Carpenter expressed hope that the changes at ICE would foster more effective partnerships moving forward.

“The system wasn’t working, and we made sure they knew it,” Carpenter said. “We expect accountability — and we want ICE to stop using Utah as a scapegoat.”