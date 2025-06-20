By Tracie Sullivan, For Iron County Today

Iron County residents are being urged to remain vigilant as phone scams continue to target the community. The scams, which often impersonate law enforcement officers, are becoming increasingly sophisticated, with fraudsters using tactics such as fake phone menus and AI-generated voice messages to trick unsuspecting victims.

Scammers are using increasingly sophisticated tactics to target Iron County residents, particularly the elderly. These schemes often involve impersonating law enforcement officers and using fake phone menus to trick people into believing the calls are legitimate.

“It’s important for people to talk with each other about these scams, especially the elderly,” said Iron County Sheriff Lt. Shawn Peterson. “It’s becoming more and more sophisticated, even using our callback menus. We are never going to call and ask for payment over the phone.”

A callback menu is an automated phone system that prompts callers to choose from a list of options, usually by pressing a number on their phone keypad. This system is commonly used by legitimate organizations, including government agencies, to direct callers to the right department or service.

However, scammers have started using this technology to make their calls appear more authentic. By mimicking the structure of an official call, they try to gain the victim’s trust before demanding personal information or money.

Recent reports suggest that scammers are calling residents, claiming to be from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office and threatening legal action over supposed warrants, missed jury duty, or other violations. Victims are often directed to send money via gift cards or through ATM/Bitcoin kiosks, a tactic no legitimate law enforcement agency would ever use.

“There is always an uptick in scams. And as we get information out, they change them. Like sending texts with links,” Peterson said. “Again, that is not something we will do. If you are informed about a warrant, it’s likely going to be when you’re being placed in handcuffs. If you ever have questions, please don’t hesitate to contact our Office.”

Scammers often target the elderly or use emotional appeals, like claiming a loved one is in trouble, to manipulate victims into complying. Peterson stressed the importance of vigilance.

“Be aware these scams are always evolving and unfortunately, their first targets are often the elderly or use emotional attachments like children or grandchildren to get you to bite.”

In addition to impersonating law enforcement officers, scammers are also leveraging technology to execute more targeted fraud schemes.

The FBI has issued a warning about a recent wave of text and voice message scams, where criminals impersonate high-ranking U.S. officials. Using AI-generated voices and text messages, the scammers create a false sense of urgency, encouraging victims to share sensitive information or make payments.

These schemes often begin with seemingly harmless contact, such as a text or a call, before escalating into requests for personal data or financial transfers.

The FBI advises anyone who receives such communications to be especially cautious, emphasizing that no government agency would ever request personal information or payments via text or phone calls. Residents should report these incidents to the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) or the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to help authorities track and combat these fraud attempts.

What to do if you receive a suspicious call or text:

If it’s a phone call, hang up immediately and call Iron County dispatch at 435-586-9445 to verify the information.