Yesterday, the fire resources on the eastern and southeastern edge were successful in holding the fire west of the East Fork Road (FS road 087), and north of Blubber creek and Spring Branch canyon. No fire movement was reported in this area and fire managers are confident that these lines will hold. The community of Bryce Woodlands remains protected. Helicopters and fixed wing aircraft were continuously busy throughout the day before high wind speeds grounded them after 4:00 pm. The fixed wing aircraft dropped 23,000 gallons of retardant and the helicopters recorded a combined 15 hours of flight time.

Today fire managers and resources will attempt to formulate a new plan of attack as the fire moved into even less accessible terrain yesterday. They have identified critical values at risk and are scouting more robust holding features such as roads, meadows, and areas with less dense vegetation. Other priorities include holding the eastern and southern edges and preventing any fire growth in those directions.

Additional resources arrived on the incident, bringing the total number of personnel to 526. There are now 14 handcrews, 2 bulldozers, and 12 engines representing a variety of agencies and states across the western United States. Aerial resources supporting the fire include multiple helicopters and air tankers.

Weather: Red Flag warnings continue to be in effect with sustained winds of around 20 mph and gusts increasing to 35 to 40 mph. Relative humidity remains low at around 10% with maximum temperatures ranging from 75-80 degrees.

Closure: All National Forest System lands south of Utah State Route 12, on the Powell Ranger District, with the exception of the trails and campgrounds (Red Canyon Campground, Coyote Hollow Equestrian Campground, Red Canyon Bike Trail #33016, Castle Bridge Trail #33096, Golden Wall Trail #33095, Thunder Mountain Trail #33098, and Forest Road 113) in Red Canyon. The East Fork road (087) remains closed.

For Dixie National Forest updates regarding the France Canyon Fire, visit www.fs.usda.gov/r04/dixie/alerts.

Photo courtesy of U.S. Forest Service Facebook page.