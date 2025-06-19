Municipal Statutory Officers’ Compensation – The City Manager presented information regarding the municipal statutory officers’ compensation increases for fiscal year 2025-26. The presentation included the results of a salary study and proposed adjustments for executive municipal officers. Required by Senate Bill 91, a public hearing was opened and subsequently closed on the matter with no public comments. The results are shown below:

AJM Investments LLC Annexation Public Hearing – A public hearing was held to discuss the proposed annexation of approximately 204.07 acres of real property by AJM Investments LLC, located east of the Iron County Fairgrounds. The property is intended to be zoned as R1 and R2.

Concerns and Discussion

Fire Code: A resident, Linda Smith, expressed concern about the city “ignoring the fire code” (D107) due to only one road accessing the property, deeming 556 homes on that acreage excessive without additional ingress and egress.

Tax Base and Infrastructure: A council member raised the question of whether the property would be developed regardless of annexation and if the city should capture the tax base. The City Manager clarified that the developer intended to build regardless, but annexation would allow the city to benefit from property taxes and have more control over development standards.

Infrastructure Impact: Concerns were raised about the impact on the city’s infrastructure. The City Manager assured that the annexation agreement would address these concerns, ensuring no negative impact on existing residents.

County Regulations: A resident highlighted the potential for less stringent county regulations if the annexation did not proceed and the property was subsequently built as an Iron County development.

Proposed Park Component and Vesting

The council discussed a proposed park/open space component for the annexation, specifically a trail system along 200 North. The developer’s representative presented a concept for a segment of a trail system with landscaping and amenities.

Park Ordinance: Some council members preferred to wait for the city’s park ordinance to be finalized before making any agreements.

Developer Flexibility: The developer’s representative expressed willingness to abide by future park/open space ordinances but sought to avoid delays.

Vesting Language: The City Manager emphasized the importance of carefully reviewing the vesting language in the annexation agreement to ensure compliance with future ordinances.

Motion and Direction

Ultimately, a motion was passed to revert to the original “red line” version of the annexation agreement, focusing on the parks/open space section, and to review the vesting paragraph. This decision was contingent upon attorney review and approval from both parties before bringing it back for a vote at the next meeting.

Action Agenda

Swearing-In of Officer Anderson Humphreys – New Parowan Police Officer Anderson Humphreys was officially sworn in by Chief Addison Adams.

Certified Tax Rate – The council approved the certified tax rate for fiscal year 2025-26, resolution 2025-04, set at .002191. This rate is lower than the previous year and does not represent a tax increase.

America 250 Resolution – The council approved the America 250 resolution, resolution 2025-05, to recognize the 250th anniversary of the United States. The resolution includes plans to create a community committee to plan activities for the celebration.

Tentative Budget and Public Hearing Date – The council adopted the fiscal year 2025-26 tentative budget, with a minor change due to updated property tax revenue figures. A public hearing on the budget is now scheduled for June 26th.

Feral Cat Issue – The council discussed the issue of feral cats in the community, prompted by concerns raised at a previous meeting. The discussion included:

Missing Cats: Concerns were raised about cats disappearing from a neighborhood.

Ordinance Options: The City Manager presented a conceptual ordinance to regulate the feeding of feral animals and manage cat colonies. The ordinance included provisions for community cat programs, requiring sterilization, vaccination, and ear-tipping.

Enforcement Challenges: The Police Chief noted the difficulty of enforcing such an ordinance.

State Law: The City Manager clarified that state law exempts community cats from feeding bans.

The council directed the City Manager to further refine the ordinance, taking into account state law and enforcement considerations, for discussion at a future meeting.

Reports, Updates, and Old Business – Council members and staff provided updates on various topics:

Bike Park: The soft opening of the Evil Water Bike Park at the Valentine Peak Sports Complex was well-attended.

Tree Committee: The Tree Committee will host a booth at the July 4th celebration and is applying for Tree City USA designation.

Planning and Zoning: Updates on short-term rental code, open space and parks, and sign size regulations.

Historic Preservation: Murals are being selected for the City Pool.

Water Board: The recharge project is fully funded, and a soft notice will be sent to residents about drought awareness.

Library Air Conditioning (AC): Temporary AC units have been rented for the library, and estimates are being sought for a permanent solution for the failing AC system.

Chip Sealing: Chip sealing projects are underway in various locations.

Water Projects: The Division of Drinking Water has approved funding for upcoming water projects.

Wayfinding Sign: A new wayfinding sign has been installed near the gazebo at Center and Main.

Election Filing: Four candidates have filed for two city council seats, and the Mayor is running unopposed.