Weather forecasts and elevated fire conditions for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 21, could trigger a planned power shutoff safety measure

Salt Lake City (June 19, 2025) — Rocky Mountain Power is closely monitoring weather conditions that include the potential for elevated winds and extreme fire conditions in the areas of Enterprise Valley, Milford, Cedar City, Santaquin, Panguitch, Richfield and Dixie, Utah. The company has issued a Public Safety Power Shutoff Watch for that area. A Public Safety Power Shutoff Watch means the company is actively monitoring the approaching weather system and its potential impact on the electrical network. Rocky Mountain Power is ready to de-energize its power lines and equipment in the interest of public safety if conditions create extreme risk of wildfire ignition.

“Community safety and reducing wildfire risk are our top priorities,” said Pete Singh, Rocky Mountain Power incident commander. “We take the decision to turn off power very seriously. Public Safety Power Shutoffs will be targeted, precise, and guided by real-time data from conditions on the ground. We appreciate our customers’ patience and support during these critical safety efforts.”

Rocky Mountain Power has begun notifications for approximately 18,000 customers in the potential power shutoff area of the Public Safety Power Shutoff Watch through phone calls, emails and text messages. Customers will continue to receive notifications if a Public Safety Power Shutoff is necessary or if the Watch is canceled.

Rocky Mountain Power will be adding additional restoration personnel and resources to monitor weather impacts on the system. The company will also coordinate with local public safety partners and leaders to assess impacts to critical infrastructure and community needs. In the event of a power shutoff, employees will inspect lines and facilities before power is restored, which may result in longer outages while safety is being ensured.

A Public Safety Power Shutoff is a preventative measure of last resort to protect against wildfire in the event of hazardous fire weather conditions, including extreme low humidity, dry vegetation, elevated winds and changes in key weather indexes. Current local area forecasts indicate Public Safety Power Shutoff thresholds for those conditions could be met by 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 21, and continue through 7 p.m. that evening.

The company urges customers to follow local public safety agency recommendations and to have a plan and be prepared. For all non-emergency questions about the Public Safety Power Shutoff Watch, customers and the public should call Rocky Mountain Power at 1-888-221-7070.

Rocky Mountain Power encourages property managers and landlords to share this safety information with tenants who may be impacted.

Visit RockyMountainPower.net/PSPS for additional information on Public Safety Power Shutoffs and company wildfire mitigation practices and updates.