By Brooke Heath, Southern Utah University

Cedar City, UT – Southern Utah University Athletic Director Doug Knuth announced today that he resigned his position to be closer to his family. “As much as I have enjoyed my time at SUU, I need to be closer to my family at this time,” said Knuth. “It has been a privilege to work with the coaches, staff and student athletes. I couldn’t be more excited for the new opportunities that are coming.”

“We are grateful for Doug’s time and commitment to SUU’s Athletic Department,” said SUU President Mindy Benson. “We recognize Doug’s accomplishments on fundraising initiatives for facility improvements, strengthening the student-athlete experience, and building a vibrant game-day culture. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Under Knuth’s leadership, SUU Athletics achieved its highest-ever Academic Progress Rate (APR), with a department-wide average of 985 and five teams earning a perfect 1,000. Competitively, SUU Gymnastics has dominated its conference with back-to-back MPSF championships, sweeping all major awards in 2025. SUU Women’s Basketball captured the 2023 WAC regular season and tournament titles, earning the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance.

Knuth has also been involved with several facility improvement projects, which includes a new synthetic turf softball field, a renovated basketball/volleyball practice gym, a new soccer field, and a state-of-the-art track throws area. These improvements serve not only Thunderbird student-athletes, but also the broader campus and regional communities.

To help with the leadership transition, SUU has appointed retired Judge Tom Higbee to serve as Interim Athletic Director starting on July 15. With Judge Higbee’s administrative and leadership experience, he will provide steady guidance during the transition as the University navigates this next chapter for SUU Athletics.

Tom Higbee, a Cedar City native and 1976 graduate of Southern Utah University, has devoted his life to serving southern Utah with distinction. After earning his law degree from the University of Utah, he returned home to practice law, eventually becoming a senior partner and respected advocate known for his fairness, compassion, and dedication to justice. In 2001, he was appointed to the Fifth District Juvenile Court by Governor Michael O. Leavitt, where he served for over 17 years, earning widespread respect for his wisdom and leadership. His influence extended to statewide judicial committees and councils, where he helped shape policy to protect and support families and youth.

Beyond his judicial service, Higbee has been a loyal and active member of the SUU community, serving on the Board of Trustees and Community Advisory Board, mentoring students, supporting campus arts and athletics, and teaching as an adjunct instructor. Together with his wife, Carolyn, he exemplifies the spirit of lifelong service, including time spent on a mission in Russia following his retirement. Throughout his life, Higbee has remained deeply connected to the people, values, and mission of Southern Utah University. The Higbees have five sons, three daughter-in-laws, and 13 grandchildren.

SUU is dedicated to the well-being and success of its student-athletes both on and off the field. Higbee will serve as Interim Athletic Director until a permanent replacement is identified through a search process.

