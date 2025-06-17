From Sarah Jorgenson, For Iron County Today

Panguitch, Utah – Today, Air Support, Single Engine Air Tanker, Large Tankers, and Bucket Support will continue along the southwest flank near Bryce Woodlands, reinforcing the anchor point on the southeast perimeter. Crews are continuing fire suppression tactics, with five Type 1 Hotshot crews and a Type 2 IA crew supporting. The current acreage is 4,704 with 0% containment. The fire continues to burn in very dry and receptive fuels along with some areas of difficult terrain. Although access is limited in some areas, firefighters have had success in accessing large portions of the fire. Firefighters continue to enforce the southwest heel to stop spreading towards the Bryce Woodlands area. There is new emphasis to hold fire on the west side of the East Fork Road to avoid impacts to Bryce Canyon City and the National Park.

Fire behavior is expected to Increase on southern and eastern flanks of the fire with winds shifting out of the northwest today. However, this event is of short term as it will again shift to a more predominant southwest flow tomorrow. Resources are focusing on securing the southern edge to protect nearby communities. Expected smoke impacts to Bryce Canyon National Park and Ruby’s Inn. There is potential for increased fire behavior in France Canyon that could result in southern progression towards Bryce Woodlands . Continued active fire on the Paunsaugunt Plateau in setting up expected smoke impacts to Bryce Canyon NP and Rubys Inn area.

Bryce Woodlands community is on alert in the event of fire growth to the south. No other communities or structures are threatened. Additional resources are expected to arrive on the incident throughout the day. The helicopter base at Bryce Canyon Airport continues to support the incident with 5 assigned helicopters for logistical and operational needs. Hand and mechanical line will continue construction where accessible.

Fire resources on the incident include 10 hotshot crews, 6 engines, 2 helitack crews, 4 type 2 handcrew, along with 5 helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft available for retardant when needed. A total of 180 personnel on the fire. Additional crews are order and should be showing up in the next couple of days

Weather: Hot, dry, and increasing winds for the next two days. Winds coming from the north at 3-8 mile per hour , increasing to 10-15 mile per hour winds in the early morning with gusts at approximately 20 miles per hour in the afternoon. Max temperature 79-80 degrees Fahrenheit. Sunny with 0-10% cloud coverage. 0% chance of precipitation or lightning.

Closure: All National Forest System lands south of Utah State Route 12, on the Powell Ranger District, with the exception of the trails and campgrounds (Red Canyon Campground, Coyote Hollow Equestrian Campground, Red Canyon Bike Trail #33016, Castle Bridge Trail #33096, Golden Wall Trail #33095, Thunder Mountain Trail #33098, and Forest Road 113) in Red Canyon.