From Sarah Jorgenson, For Iron County Today

Panguitch, Utah – Today, Air Support, Single Engine Air Tanker, Large Tankers, and Bucket Support will continue along the southwest flank near Bryce Woodlands, reinforcing the anchor point on the southeast perimeter. Crews are continuing fire suppression tactics, with five Type 1 Hotshot crews and a Type 2 IA crew supporting. The current acreage is 2,159 with 0% containment. The fire continues to burn in very difficult terrain, resulting in challenges for firefighter access. Hotshots are constructing fire line between the fire and Bryce Woodlands community.

Fire behavior is expected to increase, resources are focusing on securing the southern edge to protect nearby communities. Currently, there are 500 acres of active fire in the Black Butte area on the Paunsaugunt Plateau. Expected smoke impacts to Bryce Canyon National Park, Ruby’s Inn, the Bryce Valley area, and Escalante, Utah.

Bryce Woodlands community is on alert in the event of fire growth to the south. No other communities or structures are threatened. Additional resources are expected to arrive on the incident throughout the day.

Today the helicopter base at Bryce Canyon Airport will begin water support in the eastern flank of the fire. Hand and mechanical line will continue construction where accessible.

Fire resources on the incident include 5 hotshot crews, 4 engines, 2 helitack crews, a type 2 handcrew, and multiple helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft. A total of 180 personnel on the fire. 6 additional crews on order and should be showing up in the next couple of days

Weather: A Red Flag warning was issued for today from noon to midnight; hot, dry, and increasing winds for the next two days. Southwest 3-8 mile per hour winds, increasing to 12-16 mile per hour winds with gusts up to 35 miles per hour after 1:00 PM MST. Max temperature 78-81 degrees Fahrenheit. Sunny with 0-10% cloud coverage. 0% chance of precipitation or lightning.

Closure: An area of National Forest System lands bounded north by Forest Road 109 (Proctor Canyon), south and east to Forest Road 091, continuing south along Forest Road 087 (East Fork Road) to Forest Road 105 (Kanab Creek), and continuing west to the top of Forest Road 106 (Right Fork) then north along Forest Road 106 to ATV Trail 33003 to Forest Road 233 (Skunk Creek) back to Forest Road 109 (Proctor Canyon).

Forest Road 087 (East Fork) will remain open.