By May Hunter, For Iron County Today

A ribbon cutting for X Rock Landscape was held on June 7, 2025.

Building Landscaping & High-Quality Rock Products

Homeowners and landscape companies are welcome to wander the yard and let their imaginations run wild!

Located at 2572 West Highway 56 in Cedar City, Utah. Please check in at the office before exploring too far.

Congratulations to X Rock on their grand opening! They have all sorts of options to make your yard exactly how you want it. Browse their website—or better yet, stop by and say hi!

X Rock is a local, family-owned business offering quality rock, stones, and a wide variety of landscaping supplies for projects large or small. Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer or a professional landscaper, they’ve got you covered. They’re very knowledgeable—and they deliver!

Hours:

Monday–Friday: 7:00 AM to 5:30 PM

Saturday: 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Contact:

435-592-9024

xrockutah.com