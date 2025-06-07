CEDAR CITY, Utah (June 3, 2025) – The Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games kicked off their busiest week of the year with the opening day of their 2025 pickleball tournament on June 3. The competition will feature over 180 athletes competing for gold medals across various divisions.

While most of these divisions have appeared consistently since the tournament’s inception, one new addition caught the eye of players seeking a challenge. In Skinny Singles, players utilize only half the court, with the side they play on being determined by whether their scores are even or odd.

“It’s not as hard on your body, because you don’t have to move as much, but you have to be way more accurate,” Stacy Wright, who joined the new bracket, explained. “If you feel like you would rather get in shape, and have a better workout, play regular singles. If you feel like you want to get better at the game, play Skinny Singles.”

Wright, along with many of the other participants, have limited experience playing Skinny Singles but were excited to try their hand at the alternative play style.

“I had a lot of people interested in Skinny Singles, so I thought we might as well put it in as an option and see what the interest was,” Pickleball Sport Coordinator Karen Marchant shared. “I think as you get older, to cover the court is easier with Skinny Singles, but these women are pretty young and they like Skinny Singles too. I think it’s just something different and fun for the most part.”

Up Next

Thanks to a shift in the 2025 schedule, USG pickleball participants can also register for the sister sport of racquetball on June 13-14.

Teams and individuals interested in registering for these and any other sports can sign up at utahsummergames.org.