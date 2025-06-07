Cedar City, Utah (June 3, 2025) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is seeking your input as it studies potential alignments for a paved multi-use trail from Enoch to Cedar City.

The study is part of UDOT’s broader effort to develop the Utah Trail Network, a statewide system of paved trails that connects communities and gives people more choices for how they

get around.

UDOT has opened a public comment period and will conduct a public open house to collect input. The public is invited to learn more about the study, review the route options being

considered, and talk with members of the study team.

The comments will be reviewed to determine a preferred alternative that provides a safe and convenient way for people of all ages and abilities to walk, bike, or scoot between the two cities.

Public Open House

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Cedar City Festival Hall, Room 7

96 N Main St, Cedar City

Public Comment Period

The study’s public comment period will remain open through June 24, 2025. Residents are encouraged to review study materials and share their thoughts on the study website: udotinput.utah.gov/enochtocedartrailstudy

About the Utah Trail Network

UDOT oversees the Utah Trail Network, a statewide initiative to build and maintain a network of

paved trails throughout the state connecting Utahns of all ages and abilities to their destinations

and communities. For more details, visit utahtrailnetwork.udot.utah.gov.