A man accused of breaking into three Cedar City businesses in March was sentenced Tuesday to nearly a year in jail and three years of probation after asking the court to send him to treatment instead of prison.

Jayme Lynn Patterson, 48, pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree felony burglary as part of a plea agreement that resulted in multiple other charges being dismissed, including felony theft, misdemeanor property damage, and possession of burglary tools.

On June 3, Fifth District Judge Meb Anderson sentenced Patterson to 364 days in the Iron County Jail with eligibility for early release into a treatment program. A potential prison sentence of up to five years was suspended, and Patterson was placed on zero-tolerance probation for 36 months.

The sentence followed a handwritten letter Patterson submitted to the court, in which he admitted wrongdoing and asked for another opportunity to recover from addiction.

“I don’t seek to avoid the consequences, only to face them in a way that prioritizes long-term recovery and rehabilitation.”

3 burglaries in 3 weeks

According to court documents, the first burglary occurred on March 3 at the IHOP in Cedar City. Surveillance footage showed a man breaking the front glass door and entering the restaurant just before 5 a.m.

He went to the manager’s office, removed the safe, and left through the back door. Inside the safe was $500 in cash and the keys to the building. The safe was worth $372.00 and the damage to the front glass totaled $586, and rekeying the restaurant cost an additional $138.

Police linked Patterson to the crime through matching shoe prints, surveillance video, and a statement from his girlfriend.

“I don’t even need my glasses to tell you that is him,” she said, according to the affidavit.

On March 14, officers were dispatched to a break-in at Pawn Plus on 200 North, where the front glass door had been shattered. Security footage showed a masked man in a black coat and multicolored hat grabbing two pellet rifles and several laptop computers.

A third burglary occurred March 24 at Tropical Smoothie Cafe. The front door was ajar when officers arrived, and the business safe and two registers were missing. Nearby surveillance cameras showed a light-colored Mercury Grand Marquis with spoke rims at the scene. Just after 1 a.m., the same vehicle was recorded by a Flock Safety camera less than a block away.

Detectives later located Patterson at a class in West Valley City. At the time, he was already in the custody of Adult Probation and Parole officers who were supervising him for a prior felony burglary conviction.

A search of the suspect’s car revealed burglary tools, clothing with broken glass fragments, large amounts of cash, and a black coat consistent with the suspect’s appearance in the video.

Police executed a search warrant at Patterson’s St. George apartment, where they recovered two of the stolen laptops, the same multicolored hat seen in surveillance footage, and tools commonly used in burglaries.

Additionally, police found a damaged safe and a Tropical Smoothie Cafe deposit bag discarded near I-15. The rifles were also later found abandoned along I-15 with Pawn Plus price tags still attached.

At the time of the break-ins, Patterson was already on felony probation for burglary and had prior theft convictions.

“Despite this, the defendant has continued this behavior and would likely have continued further if not stopped in this incident,” court documents state.

Prosecutors push for prison

Deputy Iron County Attorney Trajan Evans asked the court to impose a prison sentence, citing Patterson’s record of 12 prior theft or burglary convictions and multiple failed treatment attempts in both Nevada and Utah.

“The only time he stops committing offenses is when he is incarcerated,” Evans said.

However, defense attorney Clifford Gravett urged the court to consider rehabilitation. He told the court Patterson had support, housing, and a job offer, and argued his client’s criminal behavior stemmed from a long history of addiction.

“This is a person who never had a chance,” Gravett said, adding that Patterson grew up in an environment where drug use was normalized and encouraged.

Judge offers final opportunity

Judge Anderson ultimately agreed to impose jail time over prison, with a warning.

“I’m going to keep you in jail for 12 months,” Anderson told Patterson, “then I’m going to let you out for treatment — and prison is still on the table.”

Patterson was granted credit for time served since his March 24 arrest and will be eligible for good time. He was also ordered to pay restitution, including $3,400 to Tropical Smoothie Cafe and $1,096 to IHOP. The court left the restitution order open pending final claims.

As part of his probation, Patterson must work with Adult Probation and Parole to develop and comply with a case action plan addressing risk factors. He is subject to a zero-tolerance policy and must meet all conditions of supervision. Any violation could result in a warrant for his arrest and the revocation of probation, with the suspended prison sentence then imposed.