A man accused of firing a dozen rounds into a vehicle carrying two minors earlier this year, killing a 17-year-old girl, has pleaded guilty to murder and five related felonies.

Ethan Andrew Galloway, 24, entered the plea Tuesday in 5th District Court as part of an agreement with prosecutors that dropped several other charges. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 29.

The charges stem from a Jan. 17 shooting that occurred after Galloway and three other men allegedly chased the victim’s vehicle to a remote location before Galloway opened fire from the passenger seat. The victim, 17-year-old KayLee Joan Dutton, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her juvenile passenger sustained a gunshot wound to the knee but survived the attack.

Galloway pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree felony murder and five counts of first-degree felony discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury.

Seven remaining counts of felony discharge of a firearm, along with charges of obstruction of justice, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, and drug possession, were dismissed under the terms of the plea agreement.

The suspects told police they believed the victim was “stalking” them in their neighborhood earlier that evening. Investigators later determined the girl had been in the area for unrelated reasons.

Galloway and another suspect, Michael Hess-Witucki, reportedly pursued the vehicle and followed it to a more isolated location. Hess-Witucki admitted to driving the car while Galloway admitted to firing 12 shots from the front passenger seat, striking the victim multiple times.

The shooting occurred just before 10:30 p.m. Witnesses in the neighborhood provided surveillance footage that showed the suspect vehicle in the area before and after the incident.

After the shooting, investigators recovered shell casings from the scene and later executed search warrants at the suspects’ residence and vehicle. Inside the home, authorities found firearms and ammunition matching the caliber used in the shooting, as well as drug paraphernalia and controlled substances.

Galloway and Hess-Witucki were both taken into custody the following day, along with two other men identified as Matthew Sorber-Petrie and Aldric Felipe. All four were arrested in connection with the case.

According to court records:

Hess-Witucki , 23, also pleaded guilty to first-degree felony murder and one count of felony discharge of a firearm. He is scheduled for sentencing on July 8.

Felipe , 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree felony obstruction of justice and third-degree felony possession of a firearm. His prison sentence was suspended, and he was ordered to pay $3,600 in fines and serve three years on probation.

Sorber-Petrie , 23, is still awaiting trial. He is accused of providing the firearm used in the shooting and remains charged with multiple felonies. His next court appearance is set for June 24.

All four men were living at the same residence at the time of the incident. According to the affidavit, Galloway wrote a letter of apology to the victim’s parents after admitting his role in the shooting during a post-Miranda interview.

Authorities say the suspects attempted to cover up their involvement by disposing of shell casings and hiding evidence inside the home.

The case remains one of the most high-profile homicides in Cedar City in recent years.