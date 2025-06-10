By Kale Nelson, SUU Athletics

CEDAR CITY, Utah (June 7, 2025) – The top teams in the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games Soccer Tournament faced off for gold medals and the title of champions on June 7, capping off a jam-packed week of athletic competition and family fun.

The High School Group A Championships both yielded clear victors, with North Sanpete shutting out Fillmore RCD 3-0 in the boys bracket and the Lady Utes downing B.E. United 3-1 for the girls.

North Sanpete Hawks shut down Fillmore RCD in 3-0 triumph

The Hawks started the game firing in an early effort at Fillmore’s goal. Although Fillmore’s defense prevented several shots-on-goal from going for scores, North Sanpete’s aggressive play led them to the first score on a long goal from Julajux “Nike” Ratanawan.

North Sanpete continued to relentlessly bombard the Fillmore goal, but Fillmore remained solid with their backs against the wall. Eventually, their stingy defense snapped for an instant, and Nixon Curtis took advantage with a corner score to put his team up 2-0 before the half.

In an otherwise quiet second half, North Sanpete added to their total with a direct hit from Tayden Dyches and retained their shutout status, coasting to a 3-0 win.

“Today [Fillmore RCD] came ready to play,” Tayden explained. “Last time there was a lot of passing and moving, but today we played with their physicality and also the passing and moving to get the edge.”

Lady Utes rise to the challenge in 3-1 victory over B.E. United

The Lady Utes burst to an early lead, with Gabriella Long hammering home an opening strike. However, the rest of the first half presented a tight matchup in which the two teams exchanged shot for shot to no avail. Entering the break, the score remained 1-0.

Opening the second period, the Lady Utes once again made an attacking run, with Emma Glenn sneaking a tricky one into the net. B.E. United battled their way to more strong shots, but couldn’t score one.

Izabelle Lawson pounded the final nail in the coffin with a clean breakaway score to put the Lady Utes up 3-0. In desperation mode, B.E. United kicked their offense into high gear, scoring on a goal by Olivia Saunders, but it was too late to pull the win away from the Lady Utes as they earned their gold medals 3-1.

“We won by playing simple and playing our way,” Glenn stated. “We’ve learned a lot and built a good foundation before next season.”

Up Next

While today marked the conclusion of youth soccer, registration for 3×3 soccer will remain open through the end of the night, with rosters finalizing tomorrow, June 8.

Teams and individuals interested in registering for 3×3 soccer or any other sport in the 2025 Games can sign up at utahsummergames.org.