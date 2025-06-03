The Scarlet Pimpernel

June 5

th

– 7

th

, 7:30pm at the Heritage Theater. In the time of the French Revolution, a seemingly British aristocrat moonlights as a rogue crusader with his band of friends saving French noblemen from the guillotine. Thrilling escapades and soaring music abound in this contemporary take on the famous novel by Baroness Orczy. According to Julie Griffin, “It has been a joy to work with so many residents in our community on this tale of courage, hope and love. I am excited to see so many new performers in this show while welcoming back many veteran members of our community theatre. Don’t miss this highwire act of musical derring-do only in Cedar City through June 7

th

. Get your tickets today, www.cvct.online!

Organization: Cedar Valley Community Theatre

Title: THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL

Book, Music & Lyrics: Nan Knighton and Frank Wildhorn

Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N 100 E, Cedar City

Dates: May 30 – June 7, 2025

Times: Shows at 7:30pm.

Tickets: General Admission: $15. Discount Admission (seniors, students with ID, children 12 and under): $10. Special group pricing available for orders of 10 or more- Tickets may be purchased at Heritage Center Box Office or our website www.cvct.online.

# # #

About Cedar Valley Community Theatre

The Cedar Valley Community Theatre is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, founded in January 2012. The theatre was organized to bring together people from a variety of backgrounds in the Cedar City area, and to provide a vibrant theatre culture for all community members. The theatre produces two musicals each year in the beautiful Heritage Center Theater. Open auditions are held for each show, and all community members are welcome to audition regardless of their prior experience. Ticket prices are kept low so that shows are affordable and accessible to all