– Cedar Valley Community Theatre continues performances  of the swashbuckling musical classic The Scarlet Pimpernel June 5th– 7th, 7:30pm at the  Heritage Theater. In the time of the French Revolution, a seemingly British aristocrat  moonlights as a rogue crusader with his band of friends saving French noblemen from the  guillotine. Thrilling escapades and soaring music abound in this contemporary take on the  famous novel by Baroness Orczy. According to Julie Griffin, “It has been a joy to work with  so many residents in our community on this tale of courage, hope and love. I am excited to  see so many new performers in this show while welcoming back many veteran members of  our community theatre. Don’t miss this highwire act of musical derring-do only in Cedar  City through June 7th. Get your tickets today, www.cvct.online! 

Organization: Cedar Valley Community Theatre 

Title: THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL 

Book, Music & Lyrics: Nan Knighton and Frank Wildhorn 

Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N 100 E, Cedar City 

Dates: May 30 – June 7, 2025 

Times: Shows at 7:30pm. 

Tickets: General Admission: $15. Discount Admission (seniors, students with ID, children  12 and under): $10. Special group pricing available for orders of 10 or more- Tickets may be  purchased at Heritage Center Box Office or our website www.cvct.online

About Cedar Valley Community Theatre 

The Cedar Valley Community Theatre is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, founded in  January 2012. The theatre was organized to bring together people from a variety of  backgrounds in the Cedar City area, and to provide a vibrant theatre culture for all  community members. The theatre produces two musicals each year in the beautiful  Heritage Center Theater. Open auditions are held for each show, and all community  members are welcome to audition regardless of their prior experience. Ticket prices are  kept low so that shows are affordable and accessible to all

