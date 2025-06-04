2025 Make More HappenAwards Community Support Helped Double Donation by Voting Online

From Jackie Rodriguez, Tilson PR

Cedar City, Utah (June 2, 2025) – Thanks to overwhelming community support, the Leavitt Group has officially awarded a $10,000 donation to Utah Food Bank, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting hunger statewide through food distribution, education and community empowerment. The funding will make a significant impact on Utah Food Bank’s Mobile School Pantry program, a cost-effective food distribution point for children and their families which serves thousands of children and their families. The $10,000 donation will expand the reach to more schools and improve access to fresh produce and healthier food options that are essential for growing children.

Initially, the Leavitt Group received a $5,000 donation through the Liberty Mutual® and Safeco Insurance® 2025 Make More Happen™ Awards program. After their story was featured on the Make More Happen microsite at https://www.agentgiving.com/leavitt-group, the community rallied with over 500 votes and comments—triggering a matching donation and bringing the total to $10,000.

Leavitt Group has been a long-time supporter of Utah Food Bank, providing a $15,000 annual donation towards the Mobile School Pantry Program at Three Peaks Elementary and East Elementary. Additionally, the Leavitt Group team regularly volunteers at local elementary schools, handing out bags of food to students in need as part of the program.

“Recognizing independent agents’ dedication to their communities and nonprofit partners is what the Make More Happen Awards are all about,” said Tracy Connole, Liberty Mutual Senior Territory Manager. “Leavitt Group is an outstanding example of how agencies can make a real difference, and we hope sharing their story inspires others to give back as well.”

Throughout 2025, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will recognize up to 36 independent agencies nationwide, donating up to $360,000 to nonprofit organizations they support.

For more information, visit www.agentgiving.com.