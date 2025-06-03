“The governor’s drought declaration sent a message to us all that water conservation is essential for Utah’s future,” Candice Hasenyager, director at the Utah Division of Water Resources, said. “Rising temperatures and increased demand will be a cause for concern this summer. Our reservoirs will get us through this year, but another year like this will stress our water supply.”

While reservoir storage remains generally healthy statewide, the impact of a subpar water year, particularly in the southern regions, is becoming increasingly apparent. The southern part of the state continues to experience below-normal stream flows. The Virgin River has been flowing much below normal since January. The Sevier River reached an all-time low flow in May.

Due to low water levels, the Utah Division of Wildlife recently issued an emergency change to increase the fishing limit at Crouse Reservoir.

Great Salt Lake has seen a modest increase of about 1.5 feet since its seasonal low in November, However, the rate of increase has slowed, and it appears the lake is currently leveling off.

“Let’s be mindful of how we use water,” Hasenyager said. “Most of our water use happens outdoors, start there. SlowtheFlow.org has incentives for drought-resilient landscapes, which can save water and money.”

In Utah, about 95% of our water supply comes from snowpack. Reservoir storage helps us preserve that water for use in dry summer months and drought years. To encourage water conservation among Utahns, the Department of Natural Resources continues to promote initiatives such as the Agricultural Water Optimization Program for farmers and SlowtheFlow.org for residents. These programs aim to educate and incentivize water-saving practices, ensuring Utahns become more drought-resilient and prepare for future conditions. Many indoor water-saving tips are available on the Slow the Flow website.