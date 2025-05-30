With a little dirt under their nails and a lot of heart in their hands, a group of teen girls spent the final days of May pulling weeds, planting flowers, and bringing new life to the front yard of Youth Futures, a homeless shelter for youth in Cedar City.

The project was more than landscaping. It was a moment of connection — one that bridged two vulnerable groups of young people and underscored how service, even in hard times, can build something beautiful.

The girls are residents at Havenwood Academy, a residential treatment center for adolescent girls. They not only volunteered their time and labor, but Havenwood also provided the plants and flowers used to refresh the planter boxes in front of the shelter.

“They’re encouraged to participate, but it’s always optional,” said Jessi Marchetti, program director at Havenwood. “I think it’s important for our girls to learn how to give back to others and to the community.”

At least two of the girls said the project struck a personal chord.

“One of the girls told me, ‘I want them to feel happy and proud of where they are living because everyone deserves a beautiful environment,’” Marchetti said. “Another said she used to live in places that were run down and would have loved it if someone came and did the same for her.”

House Manager Chad Whitehead said the project helps both staff and residents.

“My staff can be freed up to help clients with case management or transportation while the yard still gets taken care of,” Whitehead said. “The kids who live here come home to a place that looks like a home — not overgrown or neglected.”

The partnership between Youth Futures and Havenwood Academy began about five years ago and continues to expand.

“Healing doesn’t happen in isolation. This kind of community partnership not only helps us continue our mission, it gives young people the chance to lift each other up,” said Heidi Rugg, executive director of Youth Futures. “It’s inspiring to see youth with different lived experiences coming together and finding common ground through service.”

Havenwood now makes regular monthly donations to Youth Futures, and more collaborative projects are being planned. The partnership is a win-win — especially at a time when the shelter is grappling with funding challenges.

Youth Futures is currently navigating a tight financial stretch after one federal grant was frozen and another delayed. While administrators are still hopeful about upcoming funding rounds, Rugg said community support like this makes a real difference.

“This is about more than flowerbeds,” she said. “It’s about reminding these kids that they matter, and that people care — and those messages can echo far beyond what we see today.”

Youth Futures, Utah’s first homeless youth shelter, operates locations in Cedar City, Ogden, and St. George. The organization provides temporary housing, meals, case management, and outreach services to youth ages 12 to 18.

To support Youth Futures, visit youthfuturesutah.org/donate.