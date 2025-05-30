By Kale Nelson, SUU Athletics

CEDAR CITY, Utah (May 29, 2025) – Southern Utah University’s Eccles Coliseum filled quickly with excited athletes and fans as Special Olympics Utah and Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games joined forces to kick off the ‘Special Olympics Utah Summer Games’ with an opening ceremony.

The event began with an athlete parade recognizing all participants in Olympic fashion and the lighting of the torch. Law enforcement carried the ‘Flame of Hope’ around the Southern Utah University campus and Cedar City before SUU Chief of Police Carlos Medina and Carson Garrett lit the Olympic cauldron in inspiring fashion.

Also highlighting the festivities, Garret led all athletes in the ‘Athlete Oath,’ and the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah Youth Group put on a special performance.

With the Opening Ceremony drawing to a close, Governor Spencer Cox and First Lady Abby Cox declared the Games officially opened, beginning a weekend of excitement that includes the sports of swimming, track, soccer, basketball and pickleball.

“Everyone deserves love, belonging and inclusion,” Utah First Lady Cox shared. “That’s what the Special Olympics is all about. That’s what we’re about here in Utah, and we’re so excited to have you.”

In addition to the upcoming competitive experience, SUU President Mindy Benson welcomed all athletes to the Thunderbird family, meaning they will get the full T-Bird treatment. This includes residing in the dorms on campus, eating at the Sharwan Smith Student Center Cafeteria and watching a Utah Shakespeare Festival Performance at the SUU Auditorium.

“Utah is a special place and the Olympics are part of our history, heritage and future,” Governor Cox stated. Addressing the participants, he added, “We’re so proud of you. Thanks for inspiring all of us and thank you for making our state a better place.”