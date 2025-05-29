: 1. Winrey Sauls (Three Peaks) 2. Parker Gallego (Enoch) 3. Alice Abrams (North)

Third Grade Boys : 1. Pace Manuele (North) 2. Lincoln Wilckens (Enoch) 3. Jordi Gomez (North)

Fourth Grade Girls : 1. Josephine Whittaker (Enoch) 2. Hayden Ellis (Enoch) 3. Lydia Shetell (Fiddlers)

Fourth Grade Boys : 1. Jase Gallego (Enoch) 2. Will Clift (Enoch) 3. Hudson Hyde (Three Peaks)

Fifth Grade Girls : 1. Kinlee Manuele (North) 2. Athina Bongolian (Three Peaks) 3. Penelope Guzman (Fiddlers)

Fifth Grade Boys : 1. Ruger Pacheco (Enoch) 2. Tyler Stubbs (Three Peaks) 3. James Harris (Enoch

The 400-meter dash pushed the athletes to their limits, with the crowd urging them around every turn. Kiersten Rice from Three Peaks Elementary scorched the fifth-grade girls’ race in 1:11.49, the meet’s fastest time. The top three finishers in each division were:

Third Grade Girls : 1. Seleea Grimshaw (Fiddlers) 2. Parker Gallego (Enoch) 3. Piper Leavitt (North)

Third Grade Boys : 1. Pace Manuele (North) 2. Joseph Haycock (Fiddlers) 3. Drexel Ashworth (Fiddlers)

Fourth Grade Girls : 1. Josephine Whittaker (Enoch) 2. Paisley Duncan (Enoch) 3. Skye Lozano (North)

Fourth Grade Boys : 1. Kyson Judd (Enoch) 2. Hutch Prisbrey (Three Peaks) 3. Rycher Harris (Enoch)

Fifth Grade Girls : 1. Kiersten Rice (Three Peaks) 2. Kinlee Manuele (North) 3. Eliana Rodriguez (Enoch)

Fifth Grade Boys : 1. Ben Christian (Enoch) 2. James Harris (Enoch) 3. Remington Sauls (Three Peaks)

In the softball throw, athletes strutted to the field, ready to launch. Kempson Humphreys, a fifth grader from Three Peaks Elementary, stole the spotlight with a mammoth 165-foot, 8-inch toss. The top performers were:

Third Grade Girls : 1. Swayzie Styler (Three Peaks) 2. Kamryn Gibbs (Enoch) 3. Harper Westwood (North)

Third Grade Boys : 1. Porter Larsen (Enoch) 2. Keagan Johnson (Three Peaks) 3. Jaxon Wilburn (Three Peaks)

Fourth Grade Girls : 1. Korlee Wood (Three Peaks) 2. Tahj Cuthers (Fiddlers) 3. Melinda Coston (Fiddlers)

Fourth Grade Boys : 1. Kyson Judd (Enoch) 2. Connor Evans (Fiddlers) 3. Jase Gallego (Enoch)

Fifth Grade Girls : 1. Aaliyah Attig (Enoch) 2. Kiyah Teeples (North) 3. Harper Hooper (Enoch)

Fifth Grade Boys : 1. Kempson Humphreys (Three Peaks) 2. Bentley Coates (Fiddlers) 3. Quade Robinson (Enoch)

The meet closed with a crowd-pleasing 200-meter faculty race, where teachers from each school challenged Shain Manuele, owner of Manuele Law, for extra prize money. Payton Dolan from Three Peaks sprinted to victory, securing an additional $100 for their school. Enoch Elementary topped the team standings, taking home $400, followed by Three Peaks with $300, Fiddlers with $200, and North with $100—all donated by Manuele Law.

“This was more than a track meet; it was a day for kids to shine, schools to come together, and our community to celebrate,” said Shain Manuele. “Seeing these young athletes give their all, and the crowd cheering them on—it’s what makes events like this unforgettable.”

Manuele Law’s Ultimate Field Day wasn’t just a competition; it was a celebration of young talent and community pride. As the athletes clutched their medals and the stands emptied, one thing was clear: this is a tradition worth running back.