By Tyler Brown, State Bank

Start your Saturday with a smile at the State Bank of Southern Utah’s Free Pancake Breakfast, happening from 8:00 to 10:00 AM at the finish line of the Utah Summer Games 5K/10K. Whether you’re running the race or cheering from the sidelines, everyone in the community is invited to enjoy a delicious breakfast—on us!

This event supports the Special Olympics Utah, bringing our community together in the spirit of competition and inclusion.

Kids Races kick off at 9:00 AM for ages 1 to 12, with medals awarded on the official Utah Summer Games podiums—just like the pros!

Location: Southeast corner of the SUU PE Building

Bring the whole family and celebrate with us—cheer on the runners, watch the kids race with joy, and enjoy a hearty breakfast as we support a great cause.